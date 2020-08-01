Audi RSQ8 India Launch Details Out

After launching the new RS7 in India recently, Audi is all set to introduce the RS Q8 in India very soon. In fact, the company teased us with the car and we'll see it in its portfolio very soon. It's for the first time in the company's 25-year history that an SUV coupe gets a hit of adrenaline to make it a high-performance sports car. It's high performance because under the hood the RS Q8 comes with a 4-litre V8 which punches out 600 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The turbocharged gasoline engine with direct injection accelerates the large SUV coupe from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds and to 200 kmph in 13.7 seconds. The 250 kmph top speed is electronically governed but with the optional dynamic package, top speed is rated at 305 kmph.

As is typical for the RS models, the dual exhaust system features an oval tailpipe on each side. The driver can influence the engine's sound via the Audi drive select system. The optional RS sport exhaust system with black tailpipe trims offers an even sportier sound. The biturbo V8 gets a mild hybrid system (MHEV) and it is based on a 48-volt main electrical system. The core of the MHEV is a belt alternator-starter connected to the crankshaft. During deceleration and braking, it can recover up to 12 kW of power and store it in the compact lithium-ion battery. If the driver takes their foot off the accelerator at a speed between 55 and 160 kmph the drive management selects one of two solutions depending on the driving situation and the current setting of the Audi drive select dynamic handling system.

Audi RSQ8 SUV coupe can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds

The new RS Q8 recuperates or coasts for up to 40 seconds with the engine off. The belt alternator starter starts the engine within fractions of a second when the accelerator is actuated. MHEV technology allows for start/stop operation at a speed of up to 22 kmph. The mild-hybrid system is connected to the camera sensors for even greater efficiency. When stopped, the engine starts up while the brake pedal is still depressed as soon as the front camera detects that the vehicle in front of the new RS Q8 begins to move.

The power of the 4.0 TFSI flows to the quattro permanent all-wheel drive system via the standard eight-speed tiptronic. The RS Q8 comes with the imposing octagonal singleframe, the RS-specific radiator grille in high gloss black and the gloss black RS honeycomb grille, gives the SUV a unique look. This combined with the solid side air inlets and the blade in high gloss black perfectly highlights the athletic character of the large SUV coupe.

Audi RSQ8 will be offered with seven drive modes inside

The interior of the new RS Q8 features a deliberately clean design. All elements beneath the black cloth headlining have a logical connection and harmonize with one another. The headlining is optionally available in lunar silver cloth, Alcantara lunar silver or Alcantara black. The slim instrument panel and the strongly horizontal lines convey a feeling of spaciousness. The central element in the cockpit is the top MMI touch response display.

