New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi Uses Drones For Efficient Car Despatch Process At Neckarsulm Factory In Germany

Audi is employing a specially developed drone system to locate vehicles that are ready for dispatch at the Neckarsulm site. The drone flies over the vehicle dispatch area at the Audi site in Neckarsulm autonomously.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The specially developed drones fly over the vehicle despatch areas at a height of around 10 metres

Highlights

  • Audi uses this system to locate vehicles that are ready to despatch
  • The drone locates vehicles precisely with GPS and RFID technology
  • The drone flies over parked vehicles autonomously

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has employed a specially developed drone system at its Neckarsulm site in Germany. The carmaker will be using this newly developed flying device for efficient vehicle dispatching, saving a lot of time. The new device flies over the vehicle dispatch area at Audi's Neckarsulm site autonomously. It uses GPS and RFID technology to categorise and save the precise position of all cars, thus helping the employees to complete necessary steps before despatching it to the customers.

Also Read: Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron Concept Unveiled

The carmaker manufacturers several models every day at the Neckarsulm facility which includes A4 sedan, A5 Cabriolet, A6, A7, A8 and the R8. After manufacturing, the Audi employees park the cars in the designated areas in the plant. Ensuring that each Audi finds its way to its new owner from here requires exact planning from production to despatch. The company claims that employees are getting assistance from this system, as the drone makes it easier and convenient to locate the vehicles at the site.

Steffen Conrad, project manager in the area of Innovation Management at the Audi site in Neckarsulm said, "The fast locating of the vehicles creates even higher process quality and is a further stepping stone on the path to digital production. The drone provides support from a completely new perspective. We will now share our experiences with other Audi sites and within the VW Group."

bnp0fv6o

Audi's specially developed drone is capable of operating in a completely autonomous manner

Also Read: Audi Q5 Facelift Makes Global Debut; India Launch In 2021

0 Comments

As so many models are manufactured at the site, it is one of the most complex facilities among the Volkswagen Group. The entire process of order planning becomes challenging and usage of drone simplifies the entire process. The company claims that the drone system is designed to operate in a completely autonomous way. Before each flight, the drone automatically receives weather conditions around the plant premises. If the wind is too strong or there is possibility of heavy rainfall, the drone will not take off. Additionally, the software also keeps a check on the battery levels and battery temperature before each flight.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Audi models

Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 33.1 - 36.69 Lakh *
Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
₹ 1.94 Crore *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 41.49 - 46.96 Lakh *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 69.22 - 86.3 Lakh *
Audi R8
Audi R8
₹ 2.72 Crore *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 50.21 - 56.21 Lakh *
Audi A6
Audi A6
₹ 54.42 - 59.42 Lakh *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 65.43 Lakh *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.56 Crore *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 55.4 - 69.24 Lakh *
Audi Q8
Audi Q8
₹ 1.33 Crore *
Audi RS5 Coupe
Audi RS5 Coupe
₹ 1.11 Crore *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 72.41 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 3
x
Buying A New Car Or Two-Wheeler To Get Cheaper In India From August 1
Buying A New Car Or Two-Wheeler To Get Cheaper In India From August 1
Skoda Karoq is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Karoq is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Amaze is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Amaze is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Superb is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Superb is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities