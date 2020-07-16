After a long wait, the new Audi RS7 Sportback has been finally launched in India priced at ₹ 1.94 crore (ex-showroom India). Bookings for the new performance offering was opened last month for a token amount of ₹ 10 lakh and deliveries will begin for the model in August this year. The new RS7 Sportback also marks the launch of an RS7 model from Audi in ages. The new four-door performance Sportback comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and takes on the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S in the segment.

The Audi RS7 Sportback draws power from the 4.0-litre TFSI petrol motor with 591 bhp on offer

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are thrilled to launch the new Audi RS7 Sportback in India, a car that is striking, powerful and is a technological masterpiece. The V8 twin-turbo 4.0L TFSI petrol heart propels the car to 100kph in a super quick 3.6 seconds. Our legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system means you can make the most of the 600hp. I personally love the way the RS7 sounds and I can't wait for owners and enthusiasts to experience and hear its V8 growl."

The new-generation Audi RS7 Sportback draws power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that belts out 591 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends powers to all four wheels via the quattro all-wheel-drive system. The RS7 Sportback is fast and sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. At the same time, it also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system along with Cylinder-On-Demand (COD) technology to improve efficiency. The car has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph, which can be further increased to 280 kmph with the optional Dynamic package or 305 kmph with the Dynamic Plus package. The car also comes with an adaptive suspension, multiple drive modes while the rear spoiler rises at speeds above 100 kmph for additional downforce.

The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is built on the Volkswagen MLB Evo platform

Visually, the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback has seen massive improvements over its predecessor. The design language is sharper carrying over the distinctive coupe roofline on the model. The front sports LED Matrix headlights, massive blacked-out front grille, large air intakes and flared wheel arches. The rear profile sports the new single-piece brake light that runs from one end to the other, while the bumper sports large exhaust tips with an integrated diffuser. The new RS7 Sportback rides on 21-inch alloy wheels, which can be upsized to 22-inch units.

Inside, the new Audi RS7 Sportback is covered in Alcantara leather-wrapped steering wheel, Nappa leather upholstery, RS sports seats, Head-Up Display (HUD), aluminium paddle shifters, panoramic sunroof, and more. There's also a Virtual Cockpit instrument console, 750-watt Bang & Olufsen 16-speaker audio system. The 2020 RS7 Sportback is offered in 13 colours and five matte-finish paintjobs.

