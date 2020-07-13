Audi RS7 Sportback Teased Again Ahead Of Launch

The new-generation Audi RS7 Sportback is scheduled launch in the country on July 16, 2020. The German car manufacturer yet again teased the performance car just ahead of its launch. This time around, the company has released a teaser video showcasing the performance capabilities of the car, sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. Audi India is currently accepting bookings for the premium car for a down payment of ₹ 10 lakh, and the deliveries are expected to commence from next month.

Also Read: 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback India Launch Details Out

The 2020 Audi RS7 takes some inspiration from the Audi A7 sedan, particularly in the context of its stretched silhouette making it an absolute looker. Some of the notable elements that will be seen on the performance car include a massive black honeycomb grille, huge air dams, LED taillight cluster, large 21-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, there is a diffuser with two oval-shaped exhausts.

The new Audi RS7 Sportback was previously teased online in June

The cabin of the second-generation Audi RS 7 Sportback comes draped in Alcantara leather posing a modern-day appeal to the interiors. It gets dual touchscreen display on the dashboard, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, Audi virtual cockpit, heated RS seats, large paddle-shifters, four-zone climate control, among others. Another highlight is Audi's virtual cockpit that brings RS-specific user interface and graphics. The car will be available with plenty of customisation and personalisation options.

The Audi RS7 Sportback is built on the Volkswagen MLB Evo platform

Also Read: Bookings For The New-Gen Audi RS7 Begin In India

Powering the next-gen Audi RS7 Sportback is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The motor is tuned to belts out 591 bhp & 800 Nm of power figures and comes mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It also gets Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. This performance machine keeps the adrenaline rush going as it can hit the three-figure mark in merely 3.6 seconds. The company claims that the car is capable of doing a 0-200 kmph sprint in under 12 seconds. It can take an electronically restricted top-speed of 250 kmph. The Audi RS 7 Sportback will be imported via the CBU route. We expect the Audi RS 7 Sportback to be priced in India somewhere around ₹ 1.5 crore (ex-showroom, India).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.