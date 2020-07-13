New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi RS7 Sportback Teased Again Ahead Of Launch

Audi India will launch the second-generation of the new RS7 Sportback in the country on 16th July 2020. The Audi RS 7 Sportback will be imported via the CBU route.

Audi India is already accepting bookings for the Audi RS7 Sportback at Rs. 10 lakh

Highlights

  • 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback will be launched in India on July 16, 2020
  • Deliveries for the second-gen Audi RS7 will commence next month
  • It will be built on the Volkswagen's MLB Evo platform

The new-generation Audi RS7 Sportback is scheduled launch in the country on July 16, 2020. The German car manufacturer yet again teased the performance car just ahead of its launch. This time around, the company has released a teaser video showcasing the performance capabilities of the car, sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. Audi India is currently accepting bookings for the premium car for a down payment of ₹ 10 lakh, and the deliveries are expected to commence from next month.

The 2020 Audi RS7 takes some inspiration from the Audi A7 sedan, particularly in the context of its stretched silhouette making it an absolute looker. Some of the notable elements that will be seen on the performance car include a massive black honeycomb grille, huge air dams, LED taillight cluster, large 21-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, there is a diffuser with two oval-shaped exhausts.

ka55h9mg

The new Audi RS7 Sportback was previously teased online in June

The cabin of the second-generation Audi RS 7 Sportback comes draped in Alcantara leather posing a modern-day appeal to the interiors. It gets dual touchscreen display on the dashboard, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, Audi virtual cockpit, heated RS seats, large paddle-shifters, four-zone climate control, among others. Another highlight is Audi's virtual cockpit that brings RS-specific user interface and graphics. The car will be available with plenty of customisation and personalisation options.

g1gj1obo

The Audi RS7 Sportback is built on the Volkswagen MLB Evo platform

0 Comments

Powering the next-gen Audi RS7 Sportback is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The motor is tuned to belts out 591 bhp & 800 Nm of power figures and comes mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It also gets Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. This performance machine keeps the adrenaline rush going as it can hit the three-figure mark in merely 3.6 seconds. The company claims that the car is capable of doing a 0-200 kmph sprint in under 12 seconds. It can take an electronically restricted top-speed of 250 kmph. The Audi RS 7 Sportback will be imported via the CBU route. We expect the Audi RS 7 Sportback to be priced in India somewhere around ₹ 1.5 crore (ex-showroom, India).

