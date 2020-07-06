2020 Audi RS7 Sportback India Launch Details Out

It was last month when Audi India started accepting bookings for the new-generation RS7 Sportback for a token amount of ₹ 10 lakh and now the company has scheduled its launch this month. The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback will be launched in India on July 16 and it definitely is a step-up from the outgoing model. The design evolution starts with the more pronounced character lines on its face and along the profile, making it look meaner and more aggressive than its predecessor.

Visually, the Audi RS7 is an evolution compared to its predecessor.

The massive gloss black honeycomb grille flanked by sleek matrix LED headlamps and triangular side curtains build up on its imposing front end. The long hood and sloping roofline make for a really sporty stance and the rear too looks modern with elements like single bar LED taillight cluster and massive black diffuser with chrome inserts. Moreover, the 21-inch alloy wheels alloy wheels shod in low-profile rubber too look really sexy and add to its stance. The cabin, as before, will be draped in Alcantara leather while the layout is more like modern day Audis that went on sale last year. It gets the new dual touchscreens as well which is cool, but more physical buttons in a performance machine like RS7 would have helped maintaining focus on the road. Moreover, features like heated RS seats and four-zone climate control will be on board among others.

Audi RS7 Sportback is built on the Volkswagen MLB Evo platform

Under the hood, it will get the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with direct fuel injection, tuned to churn out 591 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to all the four wheels using the Quattro all-wheel drive (AWD) system. The Audi RS7 has always got our adrenaline going and the new-gen model too will keep-up with the reputation, hitting triple-digit speeds in 3.6 seconds and further doing a 0-200 kmph sprint in under 12 seconds. It can take an electronically restricted top-speed of 250 kmph.

