Bookings For The New-Gen Audi RS7 Begin In India

Audi India has announced the commencement of bookings for the all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback. Now, in its second generation, the Audi RS 7 Sportback looks meaner and brings in more performance to the table too this time around. We drove the RS7 back in 2015 and then the Performance version too in 2016. Finally, the new-gen model comes to India and Audi India says that the deliveries of the car will commence from August 2020. Audi India has now started bookings at ₹ 10 lakh.

Also Read: Audi RS7 Teased In India Ahead Of Launch

The RS7 will be launched in In India in July

Audi India is offering customisation and personalisation on the new Audi RS 7 Sportback. Customers can book their Audi RS 7 Sportback online or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we commence bookings for the much-awaited Audi RS 7 Sportback in India. This second generation model builds on everything that made the original such a hit with India's performance car buyers.”

Audi RS7 Sportback will be built on the Volkswagen MLB Evo platform



The Audi RS 7 Sportback sits low to the ground. The flared wheel arches emphasise the sporty nature of the high-performance model from Audi Sport. Powering the Audi RS 7 Sportback is a V8 twin-turbo, 4-litre TFSI quattro producing a colossal 600 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The Audi RS 7 Sportback will be imported via the CBU route.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.