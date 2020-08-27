New Cars and Bikes in India
Audi RSQ8: All You Need To Know

The Audi RSQ8 may not look dramatically different from the standard Q8 but it's one of the fastest SUVs on sale today.

| Updated:
The Audi RSQ8 gets a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol motor.

The Audi RSQ8 is no ordinary SUV. It's one of the fastest SUVs on sale today and has the distinction of setting the fastest lap record at the Nordschliefe circuit. The interior of the Audi RSQ8 is still the lap of luxury and surprisingly the performance enhancement parts haven't taken a toll on its comfort levels. It's not dramatically different from the standard Q8 and you may confuse it with one unless you hear that growl of the V8 motor under its hood. That said, there is quite on the outside as well hinting at its performance aspects, if you give it a thorough look. Here's everything you need to know about the new Audi RSQ8.

Also Read: 2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India

Audi RS Q8

2.07 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Audi RS Q8 Price

  1. The Audi RSQ8 is not only the German Carmaker's most powerful SUV, it also holds the record for being the fastest production SUV to go around the iconic Nurburgring circuit with a lap time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds.
  2. The magnum opus in the RSQ8 is obviously the 4.0-litre TFSI Twin Turbo V8 petrol engine that is paired with a mild-hybrid system, a 48-volt main onboard electrical system. The powertrain in combination puts out 592 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque.
    brfl8tk8

    Audi RSQ8 SUV coupe can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds

  3. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox that sends power to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro system. While most of the time is sends 40 per cent of the power to the front wheels and 60 per cent to the rear, when require it can send as much as 65 per cent power to the front wheels and 85 per cent to the rear wheel.
  4. This performance-spec coupe SUV can clock triple digit speeds in 3.8 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. That said, with the optional RS Dynamic Package Plus, the RS Q8 offers a top speed of 305 kmph.
  5. It also features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when you don't need those entire grunts, this making the RSQ8 a bit frugal.
  6. Visually, the RS Q8 has with the same silhouette as the regular Audi Q8 but to highlight the performance aspect, Audi has added stylish black exterior elements in form of the massive single-frame honeycomb grille, LED headlights with a dark tint, large intakes, black ORVMs, and a blacked-out rear diffuser sporting dual exhausts.
  7. The Audi RSQ8 also gets roof spoiler, five-spoke Y design diamond cut alloy wheels, a rear light strip, RS-specific rear apron and 3-D signature daytime running lights.
    l2ht7jf

    The Audi RSQ8 gets all-black interiors and optional RS Sports ventilated seats with massage function.

  8. On the inside, the RSQ8 gets all-black treatment, with the optional RS sport seats draped in Valcona leather with a honeycomb stitching including seat ventilation and massage function. In fact, the steering also gets a RS button which gives you access to two of the personalised RS modes.
  9. The equipment list includes - Audi's Virtual cockpit, quattro with self-locking differential, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, four-zone climate control and the MMI touch response display among others.
  10. Optional features include RS Matrix LED headlamps and LED rear combination lamps, Black styling package with logos in black colour panoramic sunroof, Head-up display, RS Sports Exhaust and the Bang & Olufsen advanced Sound system with 3D sound effects coming from the 23 speaker setup.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Audi RS Q8 with Immediate Rivals

Audi RS Q8
Audi
RS Q8

