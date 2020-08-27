New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 2.07 Crore

The performance-spec Audi RS Q8 is currently the most powerful SUV from the Ingolstadt-based carmaker in India, and it's powered by a 592 bhp V8 twin turbo petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Audi RS Q8 is the 4.0-litre TFSI Twin Turbocharged petrol engine that offers a top speed of 250 kmph

Highlights

  • The Audi RS Q8 is the performance-spec version of the Q8 coupe SUV
  • The RS Q8 is currently the most powerful SUV from the company in India
  • The Audi RS Q8 can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 3.8 seconds
Tech News

Audi India today finally launched the long-anticipated performance-spec version of its flagship coupe-SUV - the Audi RS Q8. Priced at ₹ 2.07 crore (ex-showroom, India) it's essentially the fifth BS6 compliant model to be launched by the company in India, and it's right now Audi's most powerful SUV in the country. Currently, the Audi RS Q8 also holds the record for being the fastest production SUV to go around the iconic Nurburgring circuit with a lap time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are thrilled to bring the record setting Audi RS Q8 to India. It's an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack. The Audi RS Q8 is an agile beast and is a true high-performance sports model under its aggressive exterior. It's massive twin-turbo V8 with 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque propels the car to 100 kmph from standstill in under four seconds. We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados."

Audi Q8

1.33 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Audi Q8 Price

Also Read: Cricketer Virat Kohli Buys The New Audi Q8 Luxury Crossover

ijv0gjl

The Audi RS Q8 comes with a twuin turbo V8 paired with a mild-hybrid system that makes 592 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque

The showstopper for the Audi RS Q8 is the 4.0-litre TFSI Twin Turbocharged petrol engine that is paired with a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main onboard electrical system. Combined with the V8 engine, the total output from the powertrain stands at about 592 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox that sends power to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro system. The performance-spec coupe SUV can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. However, with the optional RS Dynamic Package Plus, the RS Q8 offers a top speed of 305 kmph. Additionally, the Audi RS Q8 also features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when power needed is lesser to save fuel and all-wheel steering.

Also Read: 2019 LA Auto Show: Audi RS Q8 Showcased

cbjliod

2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV comes with a lot of black exterior elements, alogn with optional Matrix LED headlamps

Visually, the RS Q8 comes with the same silhouette as the regular Audi Q8 but to accentuate the performance aspect, Audi has added stylish black exterior elements in form of a large, single-frame honeycomb grille, LED headlights with a dark tint, large intakes, black ORVMs, and a blacked-out rear diffuser with a dual exhaust system. The carmaker also offers features like - RS roof spoiler, 5-spoke Y design diamond turned alloy wheels, a rear light strip and RS-specific rear apron and 3-D signature daytime running lights.

39t1bvho

The Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV gets black interior with optional RS sport seats in Valcona leather and Virtual cockpit

0 Comments

The SUV also comes with an all-black interior, with optional RS sport seats in Valcona leather with a honeycomb stitching including seat ventilation and massage function. The equipment list includes - Audi's Virtual cockpit, quattro with self-locking differential, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension and 2 RS modes for personalised drive settings. Air Quality Package with 4 Zone climate control is also standard, so is an MMI touch response display. Among optional features the SUV also gets RS Matrix LED headlamps and LED rear combination lamps, Black styling package with logos in black colour panoramic sunroof, Head-up display, RS Sports Exhaust, a B&O Advanced Sound system with 3D sound.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Audi Q8 with Immediate Rivals

Audi Q8
Audi
Q8

Latest News

Honda Goes Small With First All-Electric Car Honda Goes Small With First All-Electric Car
Peter Thiel And Volvo Backed LiDAR Maker Luminar Is Going Public With A Valuation Of $3.4 Billion Peter Thiel And Volvo Backed LiDAR Maker Luminar Is Going Public With A Valuation Of $3.4 Billion
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore 2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September
New Honda Motorcycle Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications New Honda Motorcycle Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021 McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021
Kia Sonet GT-Line Spotted At Dealership Yard; Launch In September Kia Sonet GT-Line Spotted At Dealership Yard; Launch In September
Upcoming BMW R 18 Cruiser Custom Unveiled Upcoming BMW R 18 Cruiser Custom Unveiled
Tom Cruise Back In Latest Mission Impossible Movie With Another Motorcycle Stunt Tom Cruise Back In Latest Mission Impossible Movie With Another Motorcycle Stunt
Over 100 COVID-19 Cases Across US Linked To Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Over 100 COVID-19 Cases Across US Linked To Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK
Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut
Triumph Trident: What We Know So Far Triumph Trident: What We Know So Far
"Two-Wheelers Merit A GST Rate Revision," Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.5
star-white
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.7
star-white
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Audi Q8 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
₹ 1.5 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
₹ 1.57 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
₹ 1 Crore *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 96.3 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 95 Lakh *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 92.5 Lakh - 1.63 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 1.82 Crore *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 80.9 Lakh - 1.42 Crore *
View More
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK
Do You Like The Grille On The New Mahindra Thar?
Do You Like The Grille On The New Mahindra Thar?
Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut
Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities