Audi India today finally launched the long-anticipated performance-spec version of its flagship coupe-SUV - the Audi RS Q8. Priced at ₹ 2.07 crore (ex-showroom, India) it's essentially the fifth BS6 compliant model to be launched by the company in India, and it's right now Audi's most powerful SUV in the country. Currently, the Audi RS Q8 also holds the record for being the fastest production SUV to go around the iconic Nurburgring circuit with a lap time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are thrilled to bring the record setting Audi RS Q8 to India. It's an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack. The Audi RS Q8 is an agile beast and is a true high-performance sports model under its aggressive exterior. It's massive twin-turbo V8 with 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque propels the car to 100 kmph from standstill in under four seconds. We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados."

The Audi RS Q8 comes with a twuin turbo V8 paired with a mild-hybrid system that makes 592 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque

The showstopper for the Audi RS Q8 is the 4.0-litre TFSI Twin Turbocharged petrol engine that is paired with a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main onboard electrical system. Combined with the V8 engine, the total output from the powertrain stands at about 592 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox that sends power to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro system. The performance-spec coupe SUV can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. However, with the optional RS Dynamic Package Plus, the RS Q8 offers a top speed of 305 kmph. Additionally, the Audi RS Q8 also features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when power needed is lesser to save fuel and all-wheel steering.

2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV comes with a lot of black exterior elements, alogn with optional Matrix LED headlamps

Visually, the RS Q8 comes with the same silhouette as the regular Audi Q8 but to accentuate the performance aspect, Audi has added stylish black exterior elements in form of a large, single-frame honeycomb grille, LED headlights with a dark tint, large intakes, black ORVMs, and a blacked-out rear diffuser with a dual exhaust system. The carmaker also offers features like - RS roof spoiler, 5-spoke Y design diamond turned alloy wheels, a rear light strip and RS-specific rear apron and 3-D signature daytime running lights.

The Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV gets black interior with optional RS sport seats in Valcona leather and Virtual cockpit

The SUV also comes with an all-black interior, with optional RS sport seats in Valcona leather with a honeycomb stitching including seat ventilation and massage function. The equipment list includes - Audi's Virtual cockpit, quattro with self-locking differential, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension and 2 RS modes for personalised drive settings. Air Quality Package with 4 Zone climate control is also standard, so is an MMI touch response display. Among optional features the SUV also gets RS Matrix LED headlamps and LED rear combination lamps, Black styling package with logos in black colour panoramic sunroof, Head-up display, RS Sports Exhaust, a B&O Advanced Sound system with 3D sound.

