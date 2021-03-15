carandbike Awards 2021: Performance SUV Of The Year

Performance SUVs have caught the attention of premium car buyers in India of late and the increasing number of launches in this segment is a testament to that. In fact, brands like Mercedes-AMG and BMW's M division have gradually started assembling some models locally in a bid to keep a check on the cost. The German trio- Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, all have launched new models in this segment last year. Here are the nominees for the performance SUV of the year category.

Audi RSQ8

The Audi RS Q8 sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds while it takes the RS Dynamic package to unlock the top speed of 305 kmph

The Audi RSQ8 is Audi's answer to the Lamborghini Urus and in fact, both models are closely related when it comes to underpinnings and powertrain. It is powered by a 4.0-litre TFSI Twin Turbocharged petrol engine that is paired with a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main onboard electrical system. Combined with the V8 engine, the total output from the powertrain stands at about 592 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox that sends power to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro system. The performance-spec coupe SUV can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. However, with the optional RS Dynamic Package Plus, the RS Q8 offers a top speed of 305 kmph. Additionally, the Audi RS Q8 also features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when power needed is lesser to save fuel and all-wheel steering. Sadly, the Audi RSQ8 didn't show up at our jury round due to some maintenance issue with the test car.

BMW X3 M

The new BMW X3 M comes with the signature kidney grille treated in glossy black along with Adaptive LED headlights, with LED DRLs

The new BMW X3M is positioned below the BMW X5 M. Powering the new performance-oriented BMW X3 M is a 3.0-litre, M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to make a maximum power of 473 bhp against the peak torque of 600 Nm. The engine comes mated to an 8-Speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic and uses the new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. There are 4 driving modes on offer, along with M-specific suspension.

BMW X5 M

The X5 M looks way sharper and more lithe, despite being bigger, and and it gets 21-inch wheels up front, 22-inch at the rear

The BMW X5M is the big daddy in BMW's performance SUV line-up. It gets the 4.4-litre Twin-turbo V8 petrol motor that develops 617 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm of peak torque between 1,800-5,600 rpm The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph (electronically limited). Power is sent to all four wheels via the 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. The unit gets a three-stage Drivelogic shifting system for quick shifts, while there're also paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function as standard. The X5 M also comes with launch control, and an Active M Differential for tauter handling coupled with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG 53 Coupe

The new GLE 53 Coupe sits on top of the new-generation GLE family in India.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG 53 Coupe is a direct rival to the BMW X3M. It packs in a 3.0-liter Biturbo V-6 engine under the hood that is capable of producing a maximum of 367 bhp and peak torque of 520 Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 9-speed automatic gearbox that is claimed to offers greater range of ratios and shorter steps between gears. The GLE also comes with Mercedes' signature 4Matic all-wheel-drive system that comes with AMG-specific transfer case with a permanent 40:60 front/rear torque split, for improved handling dynamics.

