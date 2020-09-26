New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut

The new Audi Q5 Sportback becomes the latest SUV in the brand's line-up to get the coupe treatment

The Audi Q5 now has another body type. The Q5 Sportback is Audi's answer to all the coupe SUVs that we have being seeing off late in the midsize premium SUV segment. So, the Q5 Sportback will take on the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. A sleeker silhouette, definite crossover feels and a sloping roofline - the Q5 Sportback follows the Q8, Q3 Sportback and the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept that was shown in July. It is, in fact, because of the success of such vehicles, why Audi has said a third of its SUV fleet will have a Sportback variant, and that could only increase. Like the Q5 facelift that got a new signature colour too - called District Green, the Q5 Sportback drives in draped in Ultra Blue amongst its colour offerings.

Sleek silhouette with a sloping roofline, the new Audi Q5 Sportback takes on the BMW X4 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe in the segment

The new Q5 Sportback gets a Sportback specific front grille, sportier bumpers than the regular Q5 and wider air intakes in the front bumper. The roof is completely new of course, as is the rear window graphic that accentuates the slimmed down rear. In fact, the rear one third of the car is all new, so much so that the Q5 Sportback is longer than the Q5. The rear shoulder line therefore is different as it wraps into the tailgate, and the rear bumper has been pulled up from its base, to add to that elongated look.

The LED taillights have moved slightly rearward as the new Audi Q5 Sportback is now longer

The parts that are most noticeably the same are the LED head and taillights. The latter have moved rearwards as the car is slightly stretched. The daytime running light signature is similar to the ones we see on the newly refreshed Q5 facelift - a new look to define the model line.

A fourth pattern automatically comes on when the car is put into dynamic drive mode.

The same is true of the new OLED taillights that have three customisable signature motif patterns you can choose from. A fourth pattern automatically comes on when the car is put into dynamic drive mode. The patterns also animate differently when the car is turned on or off. The entire cluster lights up if sensors in the back sense a car approaching from the rear when the car is at a standstill. All of this is a carryover from the Q5 facelift. And like the Q5 in China gets a long wheelbase version, no one else does.

The new MIB3 interface on the Q5 Sportback gets a few updates over the standard Q5. Passengers can say 'Hey Audi' command to active virtual assistant

The car also gets the new MIB3 interface that has got some updates over the Q5. This also has touch operation that includes handwriting recognition on the screen and more intuitive displays in the instrument cluster and steering controls. Audi says the voice commands are also more intuitive now. You can also use the 'Hey Audi' command to activate the on-board virtual assistant.

The Audi Q5 Sportback comes with touch operation that includes handwriting recognition on the screen

The car can also detect and deploy pre-saved user profiles by means of the sensing the programmable key fob that the driver enters the car with. So their app profile, music preferences, and car seat, mirror and climate control settings activate automatically.

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback will be offered with a variety of petrol and diesel engines including a V6 option that will get mild-hybrid technology

There are a variety of 2-litre 4 cylinder diesel and petrol engines, and a V6 on both fuel types too for the S models. There are options of a sports suspension with a tauter setup, standard suspension, a steel suspension with damper control, and an adaptive air suspension. The latter can lower the chassis by 55 mm for loading bulkier items, and in off-road mode sees the body lifted by 45 mm.

The new Q5 Sportback is expected to arrive in India with a petrol engine possibly during the second half of 2021

The V6 comes with a mild hybrid system that besides boosting power, also permits the car to coast on electric energy alone when cruising at speeds between 55 and 160 kmph. All wheel drive or Quattro is standard except in the entry diesel model - which is the only front wheel drive variant. The four cylinders get Ultra Quattro while the six cylinder models get the permanent actuated torsional mid-diff Quattro. Like the Q5 there are no manual transmission variants at all. The four cylinder models get the 7-Speed S-Tronic gearbox while the V6 models have the 8-Speed tiptronic. India is likely to get the fully loaded Q5 Sportback in just the petrol variants, but not before the second half of 2021 – and that too is the earliest we might see it.

