Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new Audi Q2 is the fifth new launch from the company this year in India

The much-awaited Audi Q2 SUV is all set to go on sale in India today, and we will be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The Q2 is the smallest SUV from the Ingolstadt-based carmaker, and it has been present in the global markets for about 4-years now, and India is now, finally getting it. The Audi Q2 is based, on the same MQB platform, which currently underpins the Volkswagen T-Roc and the Skoda Karoq in India, and like them, this too will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) model.

Earlier this month, the carmaker officially began accepting bookings for the new Audi Q2 in India for a token of ₹ 2 lakh, and we expect the SUV to be launched, in the country, around ₹ 34 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is the fifth new launch from the company this year Audi will employ the government's provision which allows manufactures to import up to 2,500 cars, without the requirement of homologation. We have already driven the SUV and, you can know all about it here.

Under the hood, it gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 190 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. In terms of features, the Audi Q2 gets a virtual cockpit, MMI interface, smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, a sunroof and a 180 watt 10-speaker audio system. But, the Q2 misses out on a touchscreen system, rear AC vents and electrical adjustment for the front seats.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The New Audi Q2: