New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation

Audi India is all set to launch the Audi Q2 SUV in India. It is compact SUV and will be positioned below the Audi Q3 in the company's SUV line-up. It uses the same engine as the Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc. Here's our price expectation story of the Audi Q2.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
eye
0  Views
We expect the prices of Audi Q2 to start at Rs. 34 lakh (ex-showroom) expand View Photos
We expect the prices of Audi Q2 to start at Rs. 34 lakh (ex-showroom)

Highlights

  • The Audi Q2 will be launched in India on October 16, 2020
  • We expect prices to begin at Rs. 34 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The Audi Q2 gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor; Makes 190 bhp and 320 Nm

Audi India is all set to launch the Audi Q2 SUV on October 16, 2020. The Q2 will be Audi's newest SUV and will be positioned below the Audi Q3 in India. India gets the pre-facelift model of the Q2, whereas globally, the Audi Q2 facelift will be introduced shortly. Nonetheless, with the festive season around the corner and a burgeoning demand for SUVs, we believe the Audi Q2 has a good opportunity to cash in. We expect the prices of the Audi Q2 to start at ₹ 34 lakh. Audi India is tight-lipped on whether there will be just one model on offer or multiple trims. We have already driven the car and you can read our review of the Audi Q2 by clicking on the link below.

Also Read: Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review

kaunecg4

(The Audi Q2 gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which makes 190 bhp and 320 Nm)

As an introductory offer, Audi India will roll out a 'Peace of Mind' benefit that includes a 5 year comprehensive service package with extended warranty and road side assistance. This introductory offer aims to enhance the ease of ownership of the new Audi Q2. The Audi Q2 will be the fifth launch from the German company this year, after the Audi Q8, Audi A8L, Audi RS7 and the Audi RSQ8. After a slew of high performance car launches, Audi is finally coming up with a compact SUV, which could get some volumes.

Also Read: Audi Q2 Bookings Begin In India

c7g1iuek

(The Audi Q2 gets a neatly designed cabin, but misses out on some key features)

0 Comments

The Audi Q2 will be brought to India as a CBU and that may be reflected in the prices of the car. While it is part of Audi's 'Q' line-up, the Q2 is more of a crossover. It gets a 2.0-litre turbo charged petrol engine which also does duty on the Skoda Karoq and the Volkswagen T-Roc. The engine makes 190 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. In terms of features, the Audi Q2 gets a virtual cockpit, MMI interface, smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, a sunroof and a 180 watt 10-speaker audio system. But, the Q2 misses out on a touchscreen system, rear AC vents and electrical adjustment for the front seats.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
2020 BMW G 310 R vs KTM 390 Duke vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
2020 BMW G 310 R vs KTM 390 Duke vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
Ducati V4 Granturismo Engine Details Announced
Ducati V4 Granturismo Engine Details Announced
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
2021 Honda Forza 750 Maxi-Scooter Specifications, Features Announced
2021 Honda Forza 750 Maxi-Scooter Specifications, Features Announced
Meru Launches Special Daily Commute Service For Working Professionals
Meru Launches Special Daily Commute Service For Working Professionals
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up
Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Bookings, Deliveries
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
03:08
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Oct-20 08:22 PM IST
Audi Q5 Sportback: First Look
06:03
Audi Q5 Sportback: First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Sep-20 09:20 AM IST
2020 Audi RS Q8 Review: A Blast Of An SUV
06:14
2020 Audi RS Q8 Review: A Blast Of An SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Sep-20 01:17 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Production, Audi Q2 Launch, Atum Electric Bike
03:21
Maruti Suzuki Production, Audi Q2 Launch, Atum Electric Bike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 08:26 PM IST
Audi RS Q8 Price, Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch, RE Classic 500 Tribute Black
04:24
Audi RS Q8 Price, Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch, RE Classic 500 Tribute Black
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Aug-20 07:30 PM IST
Harley-Davidson India Exit, Benelli BS6 Bikes, Audi RS Q8 Launch Date
04:02
Harley-Davidson India Exit, Benelli BS6 Bikes, Audi RS Q8 Launch Date
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Aug-20 04:50 PM IST
BS6 Triumph Bonneville, Ducati Panigale V2 Launch Date, Audi Service Campaign
04:27
BS6 Triumph Bonneville, Ducati Panigale V2 Launch Date, Audi Service Campaign
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Aug-20 05:47 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM IST
Jeep Compass Recalled, Audi RS Q8 Launch, Citroen India Production
03:39
Jeep Compass Recalled, Audi RS Q8 Launch, Citroen India Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Aug-20 05:00 PM IST
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities