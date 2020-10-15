Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation

Audi India is all set to launch the Audi Q2 SUV on October 16, 2020. The Q2 will be Audi's newest SUV and will be positioned below the Audi Q3 in India. India gets the pre-facelift model of the Q2, whereas globally, the Audi Q2 facelift will be introduced shortly. Nonetheless, with the festive season around the corner and a burgeoning demand for SUVs, we believe the Audi Q2 has a good opportunity to cash in. We expect the prices of the Audi Q2 to start at ₹ 34 lakh. Audi India is tight-lipped on whether there will be just one model on offer or multiple trims. We have already driven the car and you can read our review of the Audi Q2 by clicking on the link below.

(The Audi Q2 gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which makes 190 bhp and 320 Nm)

As an introductory offer, Audi India will roll out a 'Peace of Mind' benefit that includes a 5 year comprehensive service package with extended warranty and road side assistance. This introductory offer aims to enhance the ease of ownership of the new Audi Q2. The Audi Q2 will be the fifth launch from the German company this year, after the Audi Q8, Audi A8L, Audi RS7 and the Audi RSQ8. After a slew of high performance car launches, Audi is finally coming up with a compact SUV, which could get some volumes.

(The Audi Q2 gets a neatly designed cabin, but misses out on some key features)

The Audi Q2 will be brought to India as a CBU and that may be reflected in the prices of the car. While it is part of Audi's 'Q' line-up, the Q2 is more of a crossover. It gets a 2.0-litre turbo charged petrol engine which also does duty on the Skoda Karoq and the Volkswagen T-Roc. The engine makes 190 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. In terms of features, the Audi Q2 gets a virtual cockpit, MMI interface, smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, a sunroof and a 180 watt 10-speaker audio system. But, the Q2 misses out on a touchscreen system, rear AC vents and electrical adjustment for the front seats.

