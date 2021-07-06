2021 Ford EcoSport Facelift Spotted Testing Again

The upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift has been spotted testing in India again, and this time around we get a much closer look at its new front section. While the new spy photos are not the clearest ones out there, we do get to see the new elements like the new grille that comes in an irregular hexagon shape with black mesh. The grille is flanked by a set of headlamps which seem to have been slightly tweaked, and below we see a new, more muscular front bumper that features a pair of new foglamps, and new inverted L-shaped LED daytime running lamps, which also function as indicators.

The updated EcoSport will come with features like a set of new, all-black twin 5-spoke alloy wheels

A different image gives us a look at the test mules profile and rear section. The updated EcoSport will come with features like a set of new, all-black twin 5-spoke alloy wheels, which appears to be the only other change made to the exterior of the subcompact SUV. We still do not get to see the interior of the SUV in these images, however, we expect the cabin to come with some minor updates as well.

Under the hood, the 2021 Ford EcoSport will continue to feature the same petrol and diesel engine options - the 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine from the Dragon family, and the tried and tested 1.5-litre TDCi oil burner. The former makes 120 bhp and 149 Nm of torque while paired with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, and the diesel engine offers 99 bhp and 215 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mechanically, 2021 Ford EcoSport Facelift is expected to remain unchanged

Based on the images we can say that this doesn't appear to be a full-fledged facelift but rather a minor refresh in order to keep the SUV relevant until the next-gen model arrives. We expect Ford India to launch the SUV sometime around festive season to cash in on the festive mood of consumers.

Image Source: AutoTrend TV