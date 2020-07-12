2021 Ford GT Available With Customisable Colour Options In The US

The Ford GT has been one of the most iconic sports cars of all times and a very special machine to own even today. Adding to its aspirational appeal, Ford is now offering the 2021 Ford GT with customisable colour options and all-new graphics package. Ford Motor Company took to twitter to share this information where we can see a GIF showing three new colours of the new Ford GT- Blue, Liquid Red and White.

An all-new graphics package with customizable colors will be available for the 2021 #FordGT, highlighting features that help deliver all 660 horsepower during the most strenuous track sessions. pic.twitter.com/dri2R8nDwX — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) July 4, 2020

As far as the graphics package is concerned, the stripes are bolder than what we have seen on previous models which have twin stripes. There is also a new graphic on the mid-engine intakes and on the contrasting wing mirror cap. The body is basically all carbon fibre. It is made from 250 individual carbon-fibre elements that create a tub that encompasses the passenger compartment and dashboard. It is powered by a 3.5-litre biturbo V6 engine is tuned to churn out 647 bhp and a heavy 746 Nm of torque and is mated to a dual-clutch automatic transmission. It rides on 20-inch alloy wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

The Ford GT Mk II is powered by a 3.5-litre EcoBoost engine with over 700 bhp on offer

Ford also unveiled the GT MKII at the Goodwood festival last year. The Ford GT Mk II is focused around aerodynamic and engine improvements and shares key features with both the street-legal GT supercar as well as the GT race car. It gets an all-new front racing splitter and diffuser have been incorporated along with new fender louvres and dive planes, which help balance out the extra rear downforce. These aggressive aerodynamic changes enable the GT Mk II to generate over 400 percent more downforce than the Ford GT while fixed aerodynamic elements.

