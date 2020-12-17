New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Honda Vision 110 Scooter Revealed With Smart Key

The Honda Vision 110 may not be on sale in India, but is quite a popular model in the UK as well as other European markets.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
The Honda Vision 110 scooter has been introduced with Smart Key system expand View Photos
The Honda Vision 110 scooter has been introduced with Smart Key system

Highlights

  • 109.5 cc engine makes 8.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm, 9 Nm at 5,750 rpm
  • Euro 5 engine claimed to have fuel efficiency of 55 kmpl
  • Honda Vision 110 is available on sale in European markets

Honda has announced an updated version of its popular Honda Vision 110 scooter, a sort of step-through scooter, revising it with new styling, new Smart Key system, new and lighter frame and updated engine to meet the latest Euro 5 emission regulations. The Vision 110 is one of Honda's big sellers internationally, although it still isn't offered on sale in India. For 2021 Honda has chosen to give the Vision 110 important updates, but has not decided to go for a complete revamp in styling.

The engine has been updated to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations with claimed fuel efficiency of 55 kmpl

Honda has introduced the new Smart Key system, which allows the rider to open the underseat storage space and start the bike up, without taking the key out of his or her pocket. The 2021 updates also includes an all-new frame, which helps the bike reduce the weight by 2 kg over the old machine, with kerb weight now rated at 100 kg. The 109.5 cc two-valve, single-cylinder engine makes 8.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm with 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm.

The Honda Vision 110 comes with the unique Smart Key system

The updates to the engine are mainly to meet the latest emission regulations, although fuel economy is now claimed at 55 kmpl, which is said to be five per cent more fuel efficient than the outgoing model. With a 4.9 litre fuel tank, the Vision 110 is capable of a range of over 250 km on a tankful of fuel. The Honda Vision was introduced in 2011, with 14-inch wheels and combi-brake system. The scooter has been in production in Honda's China plant since 2011, and has been offered on sale in several European markets, including Italy and Germany.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

