2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh

2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At ₹ 1.50 Lakh

New styling brings the entry-level KTM 125 Duke in line with the rest of the Duke range in India.

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke gets completely updated in the design department expand View Photos
The 2021 KTM 125 Duke gets completely updated in the design department

Highlights

  • Updated design of 2021 KTM 125 Duke inspired by KTM 1290 Super Duke R
  • 125 cc engine makes 14.3 bhp @ 9,250 rpm, 12 Nm @ 8,000 rpm
  • New KTM 125 Duke is priced at Rs. 1.50 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

KTM has launched the latest, 2021 edition of the entry-level model in the KTM Duke series, the KTM 125 Duke, in India. The 125 Duke has been priced at ₹ 1,50,010 (Ex-showroom Delhi), which is around ₹ 8,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. In 2018, when the KTM 125 Duke was first launched in India, it was priced at ₹ 1.18 lakh (Ex-showroom). The KTM 125 Duke gets updated, with new styling, featuring sharper bodywork, as well as new WP suspension.

ds9jnies

The design of the 2021 KTM 125 Duke is more in line with the rest of the KTM Duke models

The design of the 2021 KTM 125 Duke takes inspiration from the flagship KTM 1290 Super Duke R, and on the 2021 125 Duke, the new bodywork exposes more of the steel trellis frame chassis. The entry-level KTM model in India gets a new bolt-on rear subframe, a larger steel fuel tank (which now has 13.5-litre capacity), and KTM says the 125 Duke also gets new WP suspension. The KTM 125 Duke is available in two colours, Electronic Orange and Ceramic White.

7kmt3b9c

The ergonomics of the KTM 125 Duke have been changed, with a more commanding position

The ergonomics of the KTM 125 Duke have also been changed, and now offers a more commanding riding position, with revised rider and passenger seats. The styling of the 2021 KTM 125 Duke is now more in line with the rest of the Duke family, including the KTM 200 Duke, KTM 250 Duke and the KTM 390 Duke.

e2vdjkfo

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke has got significantly more expensive than when it was first launched in 2018

The 125 cc, single-cylinder engine has remained the same on the KTM 125 Duke, with performance being 14.3 bhp at 9,250 rpm, and 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Output is the same, even though the engine has been tweaked to meet the latest BS6 norming and run cleaner. The 6-speed gearbox, braking system with a single front disc and single-channel ABS has also remained unchanged on the 2021 model.

