2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke sports the new design language seen on the larger capacity Duke motorcycles, while the engine and other cycle parts have been carried over. The new all-new offering will also see a price hike as a result of the changes.

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke is expected to sport a price increase of Rs. 8000 over the current model expand View Photos
The 2021 KTM 125 Duke is expected to sport a price increase of Rs. 8000 over the current model

Highlights

  • The new KTM 125 Duke gets the new bolt-on subframe, larger fuel tank
  • The engine, suspension and other cycle parts have been carried over
  • The 2021 KTM 125 Duke will take on the Yamaha MT-15 at its price point

The KTM 125 Duke is all set to be upgraded with the brand's new family design in India for the 2021 model year, and you can expect the launch very soon. In fact, the motorcycle was recently spotted at a dealership, hinting at an imminent launch and the new design language finally brings the baby Duke in-line with its older siblings. Do note that the current 125 Duke sports a design that was first unveiled in 2012. Select dealerships have also commenced accepting bookings for the 2021 KTM 125 Duke for a token amount of ₹ 5000.

Also Read: KTM 125 Duke First Ride Review

3k0s5ua4

The current KTM 125 Duke sports an 8-year-old design that debuted with the 200 Duke in 2012

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke looks identical to the 200 Duke that was updated with the new styling earlier this year. The big update is the new trellis frame with a bolt-on subframe, like the larger models. The bike now sports the new headlamp design with LED daytime running lights, a redesigned fuel tank with extensions and new tail panels. The fuel tank is also larger than before with a capacity of 13.4 litres, up from 10.5 litres on the outgoing model. This will improve the range as well on the motorcycle.

6do1rbk8

2021 KTM 125 Duke will be offered in two colours - white and orange

Newsbeep

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke also sports the new LCD instrument console. This is the same unit that's seen on the 200 and 250 Duke motorcycles and misses out on Bluetooth connectivity. The bike will also sport new colour schemes with the orange shade being constant. Other cycle parts including the alloy wheels, handlebar, suspension set-up and brakes have been carried over from the older model. The seat height has also gone up to 822 mm on the new 125 Duke, and so has the kerb weight at 159 kg, from 152 kg on the current version.

Also Read: Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company

The powertrain will remain the same and was upgraded to BS6 compliance earlier this year. The 124 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine will continue to develop 14.3 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike sports USD forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear, while disc brakes are equipped at either end. The motorcycle will also come with single-channel ABS as standard.

v2h1jn68

The 125 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine on the KTM 125 Duke will continue to produce 14.3 bhp and 12 Nm

The KTM 125 Duke is the most expensive offering the 125 cc segment but has also proven to be an extremely likeable motorcycle for newer riders with its strong build and brilliant riding dynamics. It's also been the most-selling KTM bike since its launch in 2018. Expect the KTM 2021 125 Duke to be priced around ₹ 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom), which will make it ₹ 8000 more expensive than the outgoing version. Come to think of it, that's a massive hike when compared to the bike's original launch price of ₹ 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom) in 2018. The new styling though will help keep the baby KTM popular with the masses.

0 Comments

Spy Images Source: ThrustZone.com

