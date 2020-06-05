2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS Unveiled In USA

The Mercedes-Benz CLS is one of the sexiest looking cars in its class and now the German carmaker has given it a nip and tuck adding to its looks. That said, the new updates are subtle and sort of blend with its design so you need a closer look to figure them out. There are two new body colours- Mojave Silver and Cirrus silver which are offered with new black alloy wheels. The wing mirrors are also finished in gloss black and the front looks even sportier in these new body colours, housing the diamond-mesh grille and large curtains.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS gets new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

However, the major updates come inside its cabin where it gets an updated MBUX infotainment system that replaces the previous COMAND system. The massive 12.3-inch screens sporting the digital instrument panel and infotainment system remains the highlight and it now gets brake assist (BA) system as a standard offering. The new Cross-Traffic function, helps while turning across the oncoming lane and the Intelligent Drive functions include Active Speed Limit Assist which uses map data and information from Traffic Sign Assist to respond to changes in the speed limit and route-based speed adaptation ahead of bends, roundabouts, toll stations and T-junctions along with exits to motorways.

Under the hood the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 gets a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder, turbo-charged engine with EQ Boost that pumps out 358 bhp and 500 Newton-meters of peak torque. The CLS 53 AMG also uses the same engine but it is tuned to churn out 425 bhp and 581 Nm of peak torque. While the CLS 53 AMG can clock triple digit speeds in 4.4 seconds, the 4 MATIC 4WD CLS 450 does the same in 4.8 seconds and the regular CLS does it in 5.1 seconds.

