2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Gets New Range-Topping Variants; Prices Start At ₹ 88.80 Lakh

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLE now comes in the top-of-the-line 450 4MATIC petrol and 400 d 4MATIC diesel variants that pack in more features.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India with the new top-of-the-line GLE

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 & 400 d use 3.0-litre BS6 compliant engines
  • The GLE 400 d is priced lower than the 400 d Hip Hop Edition
  • Both new GLE variants can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced two new range-topping variants on the new-generation GLE SUV. The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC is priced at ₹ 88.80 lakh, while the 400 d 4MATIC is priced at ₹ 89.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India, except Kerala). The new variants join the existing GLE 300 d 4MATIC and the 400 d 4MATIC Hip Hop variants that are currently on sale. The new variants pack in more features and tech including the MBUX system with interior assistant, auto park assist, and a lot more.

Also Read: New Generation Mercedes-Benz GLE Launched In India

ajcgnfho

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 and the 400 d are powered by the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol & diesel engines

Speaking on the launch of the new range-topping variants of the GLE, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "The locally made LWB GLE 450 4MATIC and the 400 d 4MATIC thus make important additions to our GLE SUV range and will further attract customers who seek comfort, luxury and off-roading prowess in their SUV. The GLE LWB is an important pillar in our expansive SUV portfolio, leading our product offensive in the SUV segment and it remains Mercedes-Benz's highest selling SUV in India. With the addition of these two new variants, we once again reiterate our customer focus and our commitment to the Indian market."

