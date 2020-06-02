Mercedes-Benz India has introduced two new range-topping variants on the new-generation GLE SUV. The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC is priced at ₹ 88.80 lakh, while the 400 d 4MATIC is priced at ₹ 89.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India, except Kerala). The new variants join the existing GLE 300 d 4MATIC and the 400 d 4MATIC Hip Hop variants that are currently on sale. The new variants pack in more features and tech including the MBUX system with interior assistant, auto park assist, and a lot more.
Speaking on the launch of the new range-topping variants of the GLE, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "The locally made LWB GLE 450 4MATIC and the 400 d 4MATIC thus make important additions to our GLE SUV range and will further attract customers who seek comfort, luxury and off-roading prowess in their SUV. The GLE LWB is an important pillar in our expansive SUV portfolio, leading our product offensive in the SUV segment and it remains Mercedes-Benz's highest selling SUV in India. With the addition of these two new variants, we once again reiterate our customer focus and our commitment to the Indian market."
