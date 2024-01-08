Actor Richa Chadha Acquires New Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV

Bollywood actor Richa Chaddha has taken delivery of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift. The actor took to social media to showcase her latest acquisition and in the shared pictures, the actress can be seen posing in front of her new GLE luxury SUV with a hamper and a toy Mercedes-Benz car in her hands.

Mercedes-Benz had launched the 2024 GLE Facelift in India on November 2, 2024 with prices ranging from Rs 96.40 lakh to Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom, India). The luxury SUV is only offered in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) format and comes in three variants, an entry-level diesel – GLE 300 d 4Matic, along with a pair of top-end petrol and diesel options – GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 450 d 4Matic.

In terms of powertrain options, the base model GLE 300 d comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 265 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The top-end petrol option, the GLE 450, comes with a 3.0-litre mill that churns out 375 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. At the same time, the 3.0-litre oil burner in the top-spec GLE 450 d puts out 362 bhp and a monstrous 750 Nm of peak torque. All three powertrains come with a 48V mild hybrid system that features an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) that offers an additional boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm of torque for a short interval.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is one of the top choices among Bollywood celebrities. Famous celebrities like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar, Soha Ali Khan, and Gauhar Khan own Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV.