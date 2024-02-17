Actor Karan Tacker Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 17, 2024
Highlights
- Actor Karan Tacker recently bought the new Mercedes-Benz GLE.
- The GLE facelift arrived late last year with cosmetic and feature upgrades.
- Mercedes-Benz retails both petrol and diesel versions of the SUV in India.
Actor Karan Tacker, best known for his roles in television and OTT platforms is now a proud owner of a Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV. The actor was seen taking delivery of his new prized possession recently, images of which were shared by the dealership. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is the brand's second best-selling SUV after the GLC in India and is priced at Rs. 96.4 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mercedes-Benz India introduced the new GLE facelift in the country in November last year. The offering received several upgrades over the predecessor including styling and interior changes. The new GLE gets a revised face with sharper-looking LED headlamps. It also gets a new single-slat grille, redesigned alloy wheels, and a revised rear bumper. The LED taillights have been tweaked as well for a fresh new look. The overall profile remains the same on the luxury SUV complete with functional roof rails, side steps and blacked-out ORVMs.
Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Review: Merc’s Baby SUV Is Better Than Ever
The cabin gets significant updates on the GLE facelift including a new steering wheel borrowed from the S-Class as well as an updated infotainment system with the latest MBUX unit. The model also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, redesigned air vents, four-zone climate control, new ambient lighting and more. The GLE continues to be a spacious offering with a comfortable second row.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
The feature list continues to be extensive with electrically adjustable front and rear seats, powered front seats with massage function and ventilation, a 360-degree surround camera, transparent bonnet functionality, a panoramic sunroof, sun blinds and more. Mercedes-Benz India will also sell you an off-road package as an option with better underbody protection.
The new Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with petrol and diesel engine options. While it is unclear which variant Karan Tacker opted for, the diesel has always been a crowd favourite. The model comes with a 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre diesel engine options, apart from a 3.0-litre petrol. All engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive.
