Mercedes-Benz CLS To Be Discontinued Globally Later This Year: Report

According to a report, it has been confirmed by Steffen Schierholz, the Manager of Communications for Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, that the CLS will be discontinued later this year. This decision was made as part of the company's strategic product portfolio planning and in consideration of the global growth potential. The discontinuation will take effect on August 31, 2023, coinciding with the changeover of the E-Class to the 214 model series.

Back in 2003, Mercedes-Benz introduced the first ever CLS model, which revolutionized the sedan body style by introducing the concept of a four-door coupe. In fact, the Mercedes-Benz CLS is a premium coupe sedan that was on sale in India until a couple of years ago. It was offered in the high-end variant, the Mercedes-Benz CLS 300d, with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 86.4 lakh in India. However, it was discontinued right before the Indian auto industry made the shift to the more stringent BS6 emission norms in 2020.





The current third-generation model is expected to be the last of the line with Mercedes having yet to reveal any plans for a new iteration of this swoopy sedan.

Mercedes-Benz is currently going through an electrification phase and will unveil many new products over the years. This will include the all-electric G class along with many new electric cars under the Maybach marque.

Written By: Aaryan Sonsurkar

