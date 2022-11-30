Prototype Mercedes EQG Tested With G-Turn Feature

The Mercedes EQG is something the German luxury carmaker announced last year and looks like the real thing is coming to fruition very soon. A prototype of the EQG has been tested as per Greg Kable which also has a working version of the “G-turn” feature which is not too dissimilar from the crab model on the Hummer EV and the Tank Turn feature on the Rivian R1S and R1T.

When deployed, with the throttle pressed, the driver can simply shift either steering paddle to decide whether he/she wants to turn right or left.

“Donuts on demand. Mercedes Benz EQG gets four electric motors and a “G-turn” function that sees it spin on the spot. Steering wheel paddles let the driver decide if it turns left or right as the throttle is planted. First prototype ride for me. Shaken and stirred,” tweeted Greg Kable with a photo of a camouflaged EQG.

Mercedes expects to launch the EQG by mi-late 2024 alongside a face-lifted version of the standard G-Wagon which will be based on an internal combustion engine. This means around 482 km of real-world range and around 660 bhp of power coupled with a gargantuan 108 kWh battery pack which is bigger than even the EQS.

The size of the battery would be due to the size of the G-Wagon and the boxy shape it has which is not great for aerodynamic efficiency, hence the bigger battery and more power on tap.