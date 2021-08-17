2022 Kawasaki Z900RS SE Unveiled

Kawasaki has revealed a higher-spec Kawasaki Z900RS SE, which is a higher-spec model of its neo retro roadster. The Kawasaki Z900RS SE, as it's called, features higher-spec suspension, uprated brakes and a striking 'Yellow Ball' 1970s tribute colour scheme. The engine is the same 948 cc inline four motor, but the Z900RS SE is distinguished by the new colours inspired by the 1972 Z1 Super Four model. Compared to the standarad Z900RS, the SE model features gold-coloured wheels, and suspension components.

Also Read: 2020 Kawasaki Z900RS, Z900RS Cafe Unveiled

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS SE features Ohlins suspension, uprated brakes and a '70s inspired colour scheme

The golden spoked rims are just a cosmetic addition, but the rear suspension of the SE gets an Ohlins S46 rear shock with remote preload adjuster, aluminium body with single-tube construction. It replaces the preload and rebound-adjustable standard horizontal unit on the Z900RS. The front forks are still 41 mm upside down units, as the standard RS, but revised settings are said to offer a more balanced ride on the SE. The new bike also gets improved brakes, with new front Brembo discs and calipers. M4.32 radial monobloc calipers grip 300 mm rotors, supported by a new 17.5 mm Nissin radial master cylinder, and also gets stainless steel braided lines.

Also Read: 2022 Kawasaki Z650 Launched In India At Rs. 6.61 Lakh

No other mechanical changes have been announced, apart from the updated brakes and suspension

Power on the Kawasaki Z900RS comes from the same 948 cc in-line, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine that powers the Z900. Power output, however, has been revised to 109 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 98.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, marginally lower than the 123 bhp offered on the naked. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The new 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS SE has been announced for the UK market, and it will be available in early 2022. So far, there's no word on availability in other markets.