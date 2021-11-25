2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Unveiled

KTM has taken the wraps off the 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT, which receives a number of updates. The 1290 Super Duke GT is a sport touring model, based heavily on the naked 1290 Super Duke R including the current Super Duke R's 1,301 cc v-twin engine with 173 bhp and 141 Nm. The Super Duke GT also gets the naked's CAD-designed five-spoke wheels, which are 1 kg lighter than the previous GT's wheels, and are said to offer not just reduced unsprung weight, but also aid in turning, braking and acceleration performance. The wheels also come shod with new tyres, Continental's ContiSportAttack 4.

Suspension is updated with semi-active WP APEX with anti-dive function now standard, and preload adjustability set up available for four different conditions, Rider, Rider & Pillion, Rider & Luggage, and Rider, Pillion & Luggage. The fuel tank is a whopping 22 litres volume, offering lots of range between stops, going with the GT flavour.

The 7-inch TFT screen is new, and features turn-by-turn navigation

The most significant change comes in the electronics department with a brand new 7-inch full-colour TFT dash, complemented by new switchgear. Along with managing the bike's electronic settings, the TFT is part of the new Turn-by-Turn Plus (TBT+) navigation system which can operate offline and offers advanced search features for points of interest such as fuel stations, restaurants and rest stops.

The 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT misses out on radar-powered cruise control

One feature that has not been introduced in the 1290 Super Duke GT is radar-powered cruise control. The updated KTM 1290 Super Duke GT will be introduced in Europe from January 2022, but sadly it's unlikely to be introduced in India.