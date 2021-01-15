New Cars and Bikes in India
KTM Teases New Motorcycle; To Be Revealed On January 26, 2021

KTM has released a teaser of its new motorcycle, which will be revealed on January 26, 2021. It is likely to be the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure, which will have adaptive cruise control technology.

KTM is likely to reveal the 2021 1290 Super Adventure on January 26, 2021

Highlights

  • KTM likely to take the wraps off the 2021 1290 Super Adventure
  • New model to be revealed on January 26, 2021
  • 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure to get radar-guided cruise control

Along with being India's 72nd Republic Day, January 26 will also see two premium motorcycle brands revealing new models. We already told you about the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS making its global debut on January 26, 2021 and now KTM released a teaser of a new model, which will be revealed on the same day. If reports on the internet are to be believed, then the new motorcycle will be the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure, which is likely to come with radar-equipped adaptive cruise control technology.

Also Read: New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS To Be Revealed On January 26, 2021

3j3ocfl4

(Several spyshots of the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure are circulating on the internet)
Photo Credit: Motorrad Online

Spyshots of the motorcycle have already been circulating on the internet for a few months now and KTM has revealed all other 1290 models for 2021. The test mules were spotted with a new and updated chassis and KTM's radar-equipped adaptive cruise control technology. The company also mistakenly uploaded web pages for the new motorcycle range on its European websites, before quickly taking them down.

Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Get A Price Hike In India

Radar-powered adaptive cruise control systems are the next big thing in advanced rider assistance systems which many leading manufacturers are working on. BMW Motorrad unveiled the BMW R 1250 RT with radar-powered cruise control. Ducati already offers the radar-technology on the Multistrada V4. Earlier in January 2021, KTM filed patents for a radar-powered cruise control and now, the technology will make its debut on the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure.

2021 Tata Safari Revealed; Production Begins
2021 Tata Safari Revealed; Production Begins
Kia Sonet, Seltos Will Get The New Logo By Mid-2021
Kia Sonet, Seltos Will Get The New Logo By Mid-2021
Kia Reveals New Brand Strategy; To Launch 7 New Electric Vehicles By 2027
Kia Reveals New Brand Strategy; To Launch 7 New Electric Vehicles By 2027
2021 Skoda Superb With New Features Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 31.99 Lakh
2021 Skoda Superb With New Features Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 31.99 Lakh
