2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Teased; Unveil Date Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to begin its 2021 with pops and bangs! The company recently released a teaser of the all-new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS and it has already got us excited! The new roadster from Triumph will be revealed on January 26, 2021.

The new-generation Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will be revealed on January 26, 2021 expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will be revealed on Jan 26, 2021
  • It will get a 1200 cc in-line triple engine
  • Expect the motorcycle to be loaded with features as well

It was no secret that boffins at Hinckley were working on a new and updated Speed Triple. In fact, test mules were spotted in Europe about 6-7 months ago! And now, Triumph has released teasers of the new 2021 Speed Triple 1200 ₹ The new litre-class naked will be revealed on January 26, 2021. It is going to be a new-generation model and yes, as the name suggests, the motorcycle will now get an in-line three-cylinder engine displacing 1200 cc. The new Speed Triple is likely to take the fight to established rivals like the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

Also Read: 2021 Triumph Speed Triple Spotted On Test

The new engine is expected to put out around 175 bhp or more. And it will meet the latest global emission regulations, including Euro 5, to make it relevant when it's launched. The frame is likely to be cast Aluminium, ditching the steel trellis frame of the last generation Speed Triple. Also new will be an all-new suspension set-up, with possibly adjustable Ohlins units on the top-spec Speed Triple RS 1200. Braking is likely to be handled by Brembo Stylema units for better, sure-shot stopping power, considering the output of the new engine.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On India Website

2021 Triumph Speed Triple Spy Shot (Spyshot courtesy: MotorcycleNews)

Triumph, no doubt, will ensure that the new Speed Triple gets comprehensive electronic riding aids including cornering ABS, wheelie and slide control, traction control and riding modes with a variety of settings. The litre-class naked is also likely to get a new instrument console which will be TFT and fully digital and possibly integrated GoPro controls as well. The new model is also likely to get MyTriumph connectivity system too. Expect the new-generation Speed Triple to shed some weight as well, with the help of a new lighter frame, lighter engine, components and possibly lightweight alloys as well.

A little birdie says that the new Speed Triple 1200 RS just might make it to India as well, which will be a pleasant surprise considering the older generations of the Speed Triple haven't done very well in the country.

