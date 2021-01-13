2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Teased; Unveil Date Revealed

It was no secret that boffins at Hinckley were working on a new and updated Speed Triple. In fact, test mules were spotted in Europe about 6-7 months ago! And now, Triumph has released teasers of the new 2021 Speed Triple 1200 ₹ The new litre-class naked will be revealed on January 26, 2021. It is going to be a new-generation model and yes, as the name suggests, the motorcycle will now get an in-line three-cylinder engine displacing 1200 cc. The new Speed Triple is likely to take the fight to established rivals like the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

The revolution is coming.

5:30 pm (IST) Tuesday 26th January.

The revolution is coming.

5:30 pm (IST) Tuesday 26th January.

Join us for the global reveal of the new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS and be part of the revolution.

The new engine is expected to put out around 175 bhp or more. And it will meet the latest global emission regulations, including Euro 5, to make it relevant when it's launched. The frame is likely to be cast Aluminium, ditching the steel trellis frame of the last generation Speed Triple. Also new will be an all-new suspension set-up, with possibly adjustable Ohlins units on the top-spec Speed Triple RS 1200. Braking is likely to be handled by Brembo Stylema units for better, sure-shot stopping power, considering the output of the new engine.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple Spy Shot (Spyshot courtesy: MotorcycleNews)

Triumph, no doubt, will ensure that the new Speed Triple gets comprehensive electronic riding aids including cornering ABS, wheelie and slide control, traction control and riding modes with a variety of settings. The litre-class naked is also likely to get a new instrument console which will be TFT and fully digital and possibly integrated GoPro controls as well. The new model is also likely to get MyTriumph connectivity system too. Expect the new-generation Speed Triple to shed some weight as well, with the help of a new lighter frame, lighter engine, components and possibly lightweight alloys as well.

A little birdie says that the new Speed Triple 1200 RS just might make it to India as well, which will be a pleasant surprise considering the older generations of the Speed Triple haven't done very well in the country.

