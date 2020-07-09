2021 Triumph Speed Triple Spotted On Test

Triumph Motorcycles is working on an all-new Triumph Speed Triple, that is expected to get a new engine along with more performance, and a long list of new features. The new litre-class naked from Triumph will likely aim to get a comprehensive update to take the fight to established rivals like the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and KTM 1290 Super Duke R. The most significant change is likely to be a bigger engine, displacing around 1,200 cc, and with some weight saving measures similar to the ones carried out in the 765 cc Street Triple's updated engine to give it a significant advantage in a high-performing motor with lighter engine internals.

New Triumph Speed Triple is expected to get a brand new engine, new electronics, and features

The new engine is expected to put out around 175 bhp, and will meet the latest global emission regulations, including Euro 5, to make it relevant when it's launched. The frame is likely to be cast Aluminium, ditching the steel trellis frame of the last generation Speed Triple. Also new will be an all-new suspension set-up, with possibly adjustable Ohlins units on the top-spec Speed Triple ₹ Braking will be handled by Brembo Stylema units for better and more sure shot stopping power, considering the output of the new engine.

Also new will be a comprehensive electronics package, which is expected to include anti-wheelie and slide control, in addition to the usual cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS), and cornering traction control system. An all-new full-colour TFT instrument console is also expected with MyTriumph connectivity, featuring latest gizmos like Google Maps integration, and possibly even GoPro controls. The newly designed cast wheels will no wonder, aid in shedding weight on the new Speed Triple.

The new Triumph Speed Triple looks like an advanced prototype, although we won't expect the new model to debut anytime before the first quarter of 2021. As for India, Triumph has not had much success with the two generation-old Speed Triple, and even the last generation Speed Triple was not introduced in India. So it's highly unlikely that the new Speed Triple will be introduced for India.

