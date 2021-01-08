KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Get A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 4,485

KTM and Husqvarna have increased the prices of its motorcycles in India from January 4, 2021. The price hikes range from Rs, 1,466 and go up to ₹ 4,885. The KTM 390 Adventure gets the biggest price hike of ₹ 4,485 and is now priced at ₹ 3.10 lakh. The motorcycle got a price hike of ₹ 1,447 just a month ago. The KTM RC 125, the smallest faired motorcycle from the company, got the lowest price hike, which is ₹ 1,496. It is now priced at ₹ 1.63 lakh.
|KTM/Husqvarna Models
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|KTM 125 Duke
|₹ 151,507
|₹ 150,010
|₹ 1,497
|KTM 200 Duke
|₹ 181,536
|₹ 178,960
|₹ 2,576
|KTM 250 Duke
|₹ 217,402
|₹ 214,210
|₹ 3,192
|KTM 390 Duke
|₹ 270,554
|₹ 266,620
|₹ 3,934
|KTM RC 125
|₹ 162,566
|₹ 161,100
|₹ 1,466
|KTM RC 200
|₹ 204,096
|₹ 201,075
|₹ 3,021
|KTM RC 390
|₹ 260,723
|₹ 256,920
|₹ 3,803
|KTM 250 Adventure
|₹ 251,923
|₹ 248,256
|₹ 3,667
|KTM 390 Adventure
|₹ 310,365
|₹ 305,880
|₹ 4,485
|Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
|₹ 189,568
|₹ 186,750
|₹ 2,818
|Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
|₹ 189,952
|₹ 187,136
|₹ 2,816
The KTM 125 Duke and the 200 Duke get a price hike of ₹ 1,497 and ₹ 2,576 respectively. The 250 Duke received a price increase of ₹ 3,192. The price of the KTM 390 Duke was bumped up by ₹ 3,934. Similarly, the prices of the RC 200 and the RC 390 saw a price hike of ₹ 3,021 and ₹ 3,803 respectively while the KTM 250 Adventure's price was increased by 3,667. Similarly, prices of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 are increased by ₹ 2,816 and ₹ 2,818 respectively. Refer to the table above for a complete price list of all KTM and Husqvarna models getting a price hike. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.
