KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Get A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 4,485

KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Get A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 4,485

In just over a month, KTM and Husqvarna have increased the prices of their motorcycles by up to Rs. 4,485. The KTM 390 Adventure gets the biggest price hike while the KTM RC 125 gets the lowest price hike of Rs. 1,466.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
The KTM 390 Adventure gets the biggest price hike, of Rs. 4,485 expand View Photos
The KTM 390 Adventure gets the biggest price hike, of Rs. 4,485

Highlights

  • KTM and Husqvarna increase the prices of their models in India
  • The last price increase for both OEMs happened in December 2020
  • The last launch from KTM was the 250 Adventure

KTM and Husqvarna have increased the prices of its motorcycles in India from January 4, 2021. The price hikes range from Rs, 1,466 and go up to ₹ 4,885. The KTM 390 Adventure gets the biggest price hike of ₹ 4,485 and is now priced at ₹ 3.10 lakh. The motorcycle got a price hike of ₹ 1,447 just a month ago. The KTM RC 125, the smallest faired motorcycle from the company, got the lowest price hike, which is ₹ 1,496. It is now priced at ₹ 1.63 lakh.

Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure Review

KTM/Husqvarna Models New Price Old Price Difference
KTM 125 Duke ₹ 151,507 ₹ 150,010 ₹ 1,497
KTM 200 Duke ₹ 181,536 ₹ 178,960 ₹ 2,576
KTM 250 Duke ₹ 217,402 ₹ 214,210 ₹ 3,192
KTM 390 Duke ₹ 270,554 ₹ 266,620 ₹ 3,934
KTM RC 125 ₹ 162,566 ₹ 161,100 ₹ 1,466
KTM RC 200 ₹ 204,096 ₹ 201,075 ₹ 3,021
KTM RC 390 ₹ 260,723 ₹ 256,920 ₹ 3,803
KTM 250 Adventure ₹ 251,923 ₹ 248,256 ₹ 3,667
KTM 390 Adventure ₹ 310,365 ₹ 305,880 ₹ 4,485
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 ₹ 189,568 ₹ 186,750 ₹ 2,818
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 ₹ 189,952 ₹ 187,136 ₹ 2,816

Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna Bikes Get A Price Hike In December 2020

(The Husqvarna  Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 get a price hike of ₹ 2,816 and ₹ 2,818 respectively)

The KTM 125 Duke and the 200 Duke get a price hike of ₹ 1,497 and ₹ 2,576 respectively. The 250 Duke received a price increase of ₹ 3,192. The price of the KTM 390 Duke was bumped up by ₹ 3,934. Similarly, the prices of the RC 200 and the RC 390 saw a price hike of ₹ 3,021 and ₹ 3,803 respectively while the KTM 250 Adventure's price was increased by 3,667. Similarly, prices of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 are increased by ₹ 2,816 and ₹ 2,818 respectively. Refer to the table above for a complete price list of all KTM and Husqvarna models getting a price hike. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

