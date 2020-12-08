KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500

New Cars and Bikes in India
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 8,500

KTM and Husqvarna have increased the price of its motorcycles in India from December 4, 2020. The KTM 390 Duke gets the biggest hike, which is Rs. 8,517 while the KTM RC 125 gets the least hike of Rs. 1,279.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta
The KTM 390 Duke gets the biggest price hike of Rs. 8,517 on its ex-showroom price expand View Photos
KTM and Husqvarna have increased the prices of its motorcycles in India from December 4, 2020. The price hikes range from ₹ 1,279 and go up to ₹ 8,517. The newly launched KTM 250 Adventure and the 2021 KTM 125 Duke do not get any price hikes for now. The 250 Adventure is priced at ₹ 2.48 lakh while the 2021 125 Duke is priced at ₹ 1.5 lakh. The KTM 390 Duke gets the biggest price hike, of ₹ 8,517 while the KTM RC 125 gets the smallest hike, of just ₹ 1,279.

(Both the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 get a price hike of ₹ 1,790 respectively)

The KTM 200 Duke and the 250 Duke get a price hike of ₹ 1,923 and ₹ 4,738 respectively while the RC 390 and the 390 Adventure's prices are increased by ₹ 3,539 and ₹ 1,442 respectively. Similarly, prices of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 are increased by ₹ 1,790 each. Refer to the table below for a complete price list of all KTM and Husqvarna models getting a price hike. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Newsbeep
KTM / Husqvarna Models New Price Old Price Difference
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 ₹ 1.87 lakh ₹ 1.85 lakh ₹ 1,790
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 ₹ 1.87 lakh ₹ 1.85 lakh ₹ 1,790
KTM RC 125 ₹ 1.61 lakh ₹ 1.60 lakh ₹ 1,279
KTM 200 Duke ₹ 1.79 lakh ₹ 1.77 lakh ₹ 1,923
KTM 250 Duke ₹ 2.14 lakh ₹ 2.09 lakh ₹ 4,738
KTM 390 Duke ₹ 2.67 lakh ₹ 2.58 lakh ₹ 8,517
KTM RC 390 ₹ 2.57 lakh ₹ 2.53 lakh ₹ 3,539
KTM 390 Adventure ₹ 3.06 lakh ₹ 3.04 lakh ₹ 1,442

