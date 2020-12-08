KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500

KTM and Husqvarna have increased the prices of its motorcycles in India from December 4, 2020. The price hikes range from ₹ 1,279 and go up to ₹ 8,517. The newly launched KTM 250 Adventure and the 2021 KTM 125 Duke do not get any price hikes for now. The 250 Adventure is priced at ₹ 2.48 lakh while the 2021 125 Duke is priced at ₹ 1.5 lakh. The KTM 390 Duke gets the biggest price hike, of ₹ 8,517 while the KTM RC 125 gets the smallest hike, of just ₹ 1,279.

(Both the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 get a price hike of ₹ 1,790 respectively)

The KTM 200 Duke and the 250 Duke get a price hike of ₹ 1,923 and ₹ 4,738 respectively while the RC 390 and the 390 Adventure's prices are increased by ₹ 3,539 and ₹ 1,442 respectively. Similarly, prices of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 are increased by ₹ 1,790 each. Refer to the table below for a complete price list of all KTM and Husqvarna models getting a price hike. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

KTM / Husqvarna Models New Price Old Price Difference Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 ₹ 1.87 lakh ₹ 1.85 lakh ₹ 1,790 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 ₹ 1.87 lakh ₹ 1.85 lakh ₹ 1,790 KTM RC 125 ₹ 1.61 lakh ₹ 1.60 lakh ₹ 1,279 KTM 200 Duke ₹ 1.79 lakh ₹ 1.77 lakh ₹ 1,923 KTM 250 Duke ₹ 2.14 lakh ₹ 2.09 lakh ₹ 4,738 KTM 390 Duke ₹ 2.67 lakh ₹ 2.58 lakh ₹ 8,517 KTM RC 390 ₹ 2.57 lakh ₹ 2.53 lakh ₹ 3,539 KTM 390 Adventure ₹ 3.06 lakh ₹ 3.04 lakh ₹ 1,442

