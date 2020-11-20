KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh

KTM India has finally brought in the 250 Adventure to the market a year after its global debut. The KTM 250 Adventure is priced at ₹ 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it ₹ 56,000 cheaper than the bigger 390 Adventure, while also offering a tractable motor with marginally less equipment. The 250 Adventure was unveiled separately for South East Asia in November 2019, as the 390 Adventure broke cover at the EICMA at the same time. Both bikes share the same trellis frame and rally-derived design language. Bookings for the KTM 250 ADV were open at dealerships since last month, while deliveries will begin in a few days from now.

Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week

The KTM 250 Adventure gets the same frame and cycle parts as the 390 ADV, while borrowing the 248 cc motor from the 250 Duke

Speaking on the launch, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto said "The recent years have witnessed an increasing trend in adventure touring and the interest in outdoor exploration is on the rise. Our Adventure range is conceptualized to address this trend. Based on the KTM 390 Adventure platform, the all-new KTM 250 Adventure is a Travel-Enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of riders from every part of the world. Thanks to its well-thought travel and adventure-focused ergonomics, the KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily commuting and weekend escapes outside the city either on or away from the tarmac. Combining top-spec components with the latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure sets the benchmark in the rapidly growing Adventure segment."

The halogen headlamp with the LED DRL replaces the full-LED unit, while the 250 ADV also misses out on ride-by-wire over the 390

While both the KTM 250 and 390 Adventure range share the same cycle parts, the bikes do have distinguishable changes like the halogen headlamp with the LED DRL on the 250. The bike comes with a 14.5 litre fuel tank and promises a range of 400 km. There's an LCD screen as well with selectable off-road ABS. There are a number of KTM PowerParts for the 250 Adventure including GPS brackets, radiator protection grille, crash bungs, headlamp protection and handlebar pads. Compared to the 390 ADV, the 250 does miss out on ride-by-wire and the full-LED headlamp.

Also Read: 2020 BMW G 310 GS vs KTM 390 Adventure; Specifications Comparison

Power on the KTM 250 Adventure comes from the 248 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque available at 7,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch. Suspension duties are carried out by 43 mm WP APEX USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. The front unit has 170 mm of travel while the rear shock absorber has 177 mm of travel. The bike rides on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel with dual-purpose MRF tyres.

Bookings for the KTM 250 Adventure are already open while deliveries will begin soon

Braking performance on the 250 Adventure comes from the 320 mm disc upfront and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Both units are sourced from Brembo, while the ABS unit comes from Bosch. The seat height is a tall 855 mm while the kerb weight stands at 177 kg. The new KTM 250 Adventure will be competing against a number of models like the Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G 310 GS and the Hero XPulse 200 in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.