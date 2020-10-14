New Cars and Bikes in India
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week

KTM dealerships are unofficially accepting bookings for the upcoming 250 Adventure that is scheduled to go on sale next week, while deliveries will begin as early as the end of October.

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure will be sold in two colours - orange and black expand View Photos
The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure will be sold in two colours - orange and black

KTM India is all set to introduce the 250 Adventure as early as next week. While the company is tight-lipped about the upcoming offering, KTM dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the quarter-litre adventure tourer for a token amount between ₹ 1000-5000, which is refundable. The KTM 250 Adventure shares its underpinnings with the larger 390 Adventure that went on sale earlier this year, but borrows its powertrain from the KTM 250 Duke. It also misses out on a feature or two, which will make the bike more affordable in comparison to the 390 ADV. The KTM 250 Adventure will be offered in two colour options - orange and black. Deliveries will commence by the end of this month, just in time for the festive season.

Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure Launch Details Revealed

0q0i30no

The 250 Adventure looks identical to the 390 Adventure but will get the halogen headlamp instead of a full-LED unit

The KTM 250 Adventure was unveiled for the Indonesian market in November 2019, as the 390 Adventure made its global debut at EICMA. The bike gets the same design as the larger 390, but will sport a halogen headlamp with the LED DRLs instead of a full-LED unit. Interestingly, the adventure tourer will get the TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity unlike the KTM 250 Duke that uses the old LCD unit. However, the new KTM 250 Adventure will miss out on cornering ABS and ride-by-wire that's offered on the 390 Adventure.

With respect to power, the 250 Adventure will use the familiar 248 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 30 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike will also get the long-travel USD forks from the 390 Adventure, which remain non-adjustable, while the rear will sport a monoshock set-up. Braking performance will come from a 320 mm disc upfront and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The bike will also get MRF tyres as opposed to Continentals on the 390 ADV.

Also Read: BMW G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India

3qv6gdis

The KTM 250 Adventure will also miss out on ride-by-wire and cornering ABS over the 390 ADV

0 Comments

There's no word on the pricing just yet, but the KTM 250 Adventure is expected to be priced around ₹ 2.40-2.50 lakh. This will make it substantially cheaper than the larger 390 Adventure that retails at ₹ 3.03 lakh. The bike will also compete more aggressively against the recently-updated BMW G 310 GS BS6 that is priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The 250 ADV will compete against the Royal Enfield Himalayan as well in the segment.

