BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.45 Lakh, Up To Rs. 64,000 Cheaper Than Before

BMW Motorrad India has launched the updated G 310 R and G 310 GS in India. The BMW G 310 R is now priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh while the G 310 GS is priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW did well to revise the prices on both motorcycles. The previous versions of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS were priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh and ₹ 3.49 lakh, respectively. Both bikes get minor cosmetic updates along with a BS6 compliant engine as well. The company had revealed all the changes on the two motorcycles and while BMW could have done better to offer more features such as a TFT instrument console but the changes are mostly limited to styling, new colours and a BS6 compliant engine.

(The new colour scheme on the updated BMW G 310 GS looks good)

The engine on the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS is the same as the one on TVS Apache RR 310. Since the RR 310 uses a BS6 compliant engine which displaces 313 cc and makes 33 bhp at 9,500 rpm along with a peak torque output of 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, the G 310 twins get the same engine in a similar state of tune. There is a 6-speed gearbox on offer with a slipper clutch as standard fitment. Plus, the motorcycles now get ride-by-wire technology as standard too.

(The updated G 310 GS and G 310 R continue to get a digital instrument console and not a TFT unit )

BMW Motorrad had earlier announced that the BS6 compliant variants of the G 310 twins will be on sale with a starting EMI of ₹ 4,500. The launch date for the motorcycles hasn't been revealed yet. Interested customers can book the motorcycles either online or at BMW dealerships across India by paying a token amount of ₹ 50,000. BMW says that dealership bookings will be on a first come first serve basis.

(The 2020 BMW G 310 R looks good with the new colour scheme)

The BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R get a new headlight, with an LED daytime running light strip running right across which seems to be inspired by the headlight on the F 900 R. It definitely looks cool. The 'GS' lettering on the fuel tank is now bigger and the ADV-style beak up front gets a 'Rallye' sticker as well. The motorcycle is also seen wearing a new 'Rallye' colour scheme, with black as the base colour. The combination of black, blue, silver and red looks quite good. BMW will also offer two new colour options and maybe the '40 Years Of GS' edition as well.The other detail worth noticing is that the tyres in the studio shots are road-biased while the tyres of the bike on the assembly line are dual-sport spec.

(The updated BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are ₹ 54,000 and ₹ 64,000 cheaper than their BS4 models, respectively!)

The G 310 R too looks sportier with the new headlight and the revised graphics. The red alloy wheels definitely add to the sporty roadster look. The new colour scheme is called 'Style Sport'. BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers. The warranty can be extended to fourth and fifth year at an additional cost of ₹ 16,250. The first 500 customers will avail a special price of ₹ 5,499.

