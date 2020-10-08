BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.45 Lakh, Up To Rs. 64,000 Cheaper Than Before

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 2.45 Lakh, Up To ₹ 64,000 Cheaper Than Before

language dropdown

Both models, the 2020 BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 R, now get significant styling updates along with a BS6 compliant engine with similar power figures as before.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The BMW G 310 R is priced at Rs. 2.45 lakh and BMW G 310 GS is priced at Rs. 2.85 lakh

Highlights

  • Updated BMW G 310 R priced at Rs. 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Updated BMW G 310 GS priced at Rs. 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Both models get significant styling updates and a BS6 compliant engine

BMW Motorrad India has launched the updated G 310 R and G 310 GS in India. The BMW G 310 R is now priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh while the G 310 GS is priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW did well to revise the prices on both motorcycles. The previous versions of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS were priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh and ₹ 3.49 lakh, respectively. Both bikes get minor cosmetic updates along with a BS6 compliant engine as well. The company had revealed all the changes on the two motorcycles and while BMW could have done better to offer more features such as a TFT instrument console but the changes are mostly limited to styling, new colours and a BS6 compliant engine.

Also Read: Updated BMW G 310 GS Revealed

b18foju4

(The new colour scheme on the updated BMW G 310 GS looks good)

The engine on the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS is the same as the one on TVS Apache RR 310. Since the RR 310 uses a BS6 compliant engine which displaces 313 cc and makes 33 bhp at 9,500 rpm along with a peak torque output of 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, the G 310 twins get the same engine in a similar state of tune. There is a 6-speed gearbox on offer with a slipper clutch as standard fitment. Plus, the motorcycles now get ride-by-wire technology as standard too.

Also Read: Updated BMW G 310 Twins To Have Starting EMIs Of ₹ 4,500

4crsp16o

(The updated G 310 GS and G 310 R continue to get a digital instrument console and not a TFT unit )

BMW Motorrad had earlier announced that the BS6 compliant variants of the G 310 twins will be on sale with a starting EMI of ₹ 4,500. The launch date for the motorcycles hasn't been revealed yet. Interested customers can book the motorcycles either online or at BMW dealerships across India by paying a token amount of ₹ 50,000. BMW says that dealership bookings will be on a first come first serve basis.

umbfor84

(The 2020 BMW G 310 R looks good with the new colour scheme)

The BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R get a new headlight, with an LED daytime running light strip running right across which seems to be inspired by the headlight on the F 900 R. It definitely looks cool. The 'GS' lettering on the fuel tank is now bigger and the ADV-style beak up front gets a 'Rallye' sticker as well. The motorcycle is also seen wearing a new 'Rallye' colour scheme, with black as the base colour. The combination of black, blue, silver and red looks quite good. BMW will also offer two new colour options and maybe the '40 Years Of GS' edition as well.The other detail worth noticing is that the tyres in the studio shots are road-biased while the tyres of the bike on the assembly line are dual-sport spec.

34s4l6

(The updated BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are ₹ 54,000 and ₹ 64,000 cheaper than their BS4 models, respectively!)

0 Comments

The G 310 R too looks sportier with the new headlight and the revised graphics. The red alloy wheels definitely add to the sporty roadster look. The new colour scheme is called 'Style Sport'. BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers. The warranty can be extended to fourth and fifth year at an additional cost of ₹ 16,250. The first 500 customers will avail a special price of ₹ 5,499.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 28.98 Lakh

MG Gloster SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 28.98 Lakh
BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.45 Lakh

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.45 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India
High Security Registration Plates Put On Hold In Delhi; Proper System Not In Place Yet

High Security Registration Plates Put On Hold In Delhi; Proper System Not In Place Yet
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation

MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950
Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV

Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV
BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.45 Lakh, Up To Rs. 64,000 Cheaper Than Before

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.45 Lakh, Up To Rs. 64,000 Cheaper Than Before
MG Gloster SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 28.98 Lakh

MG Gloster SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 28.98 Lakh
High Security Registration Plates Put On Hold In Delhi; Proper System Not In Place Yet

High Security Registration Plates Put On Hold In Delhi; Proper System Not In Place Yet
Musk Says Tesla To Use New Batteries, Tech At Berlin Factory; Flags Production Risk

Musk Says Tesla To Use New Batteries, Tech At Berlin Factory; Flags Production Risk
Tata Harrier Dark Edition Now Available On Lower Variants

Tata Harrier Dark Edition Now Available On Lower Variants
MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings

MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation

MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat

2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950
Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV

Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV
Why Red Bull May Never Get Mercedes Engines For F1 Teams

Why Red Bull May Never Get Mercedes Engines For F1 Teams
Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike
Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch

Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch
Toyota And Hino To Make Electric Fuel Cell Truck For US

Toyota And Hino To Make Electric Fuel Cell Truck For US
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
MG Gloster SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 28.98 Lakh

MG Gloster SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 28.98 Lakh
MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings

MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation

MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.45 Lakh, Up To Rs. 64,000 Cheaper Than Before

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.45 Lakh, Up To Rs. 64,000 Cheaper Than Before

BMW Bikes

BMW G 310 R

Sports, 30 Kmpl
BMW G 310 R
Price Starts
₹ 2.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,860 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW S 1000 RR

Sports, 17 Kmpl
BMW S 1000 RR
Price Starts
₹ 18.5 - 22.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 61,006 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW F900R

Sports, 24 Kmpl
BMW F900R
Price Starts
₹ 9.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 32,646 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1250 GS

Off Road, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 GS
Price Starts
₹ 16.85 - 20.05 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,565 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW G 310 GS

Sports, 30 Kmpl
BMW G 310 GS
Price Starts
₹ 3.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,509 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R nine T

Sports, 22 Kmpl
BMW R nine T
Price Starts
₹ 16.9 - 17.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,729 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

Sports, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
Price Starts
₹ 18.25 - 21.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,181 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 GS Adventure

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
Price Starts
₹ 17.25 - 20.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 56,884 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 GS

Off Road, 18 - 24 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 GS
Price Starts
₹ 15.85 - 19.05 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,267 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R nineT Scrambler

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R nineT Scrambler
Price Starts
₹ 15.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,432 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 18

Cruiser, 17.8 Kmpl
BMW R 18
Price Starts
₹ 18.9 - 21.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 62,325 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW F 850 GS

Off Road, 22 Kmpl
BMW F 850 GS
Price Starts
₹ 12.95 - 15.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 42,704 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW K 1600 GTL

Sports, 15 Kmpl
BMW K 1600 GTL
Price Starts
₹ 28.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 93,322 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW S 1000 XR

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW S 1000 XR
Price Starts
₹ 20.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 68,920 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW F900XR

Off Road, 24 Kmpl
BMW F900XR
Price Starts
₹ 10.5 - 11.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 34,625 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW F 750 GS

Off Road, 22 Kmpl
BMW F 750 GS
Price Starts
₹ 8.99 - 13.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 29,645 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW K 1600 B

Sports, 15 Kmpl
BMW K 1600 B
Price Starts
₹ 28.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 92,663 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 RT

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 RT
Price Starts
₹ 18.35 - 20.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,511 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 R

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 R
Price Starts
₹ 15.05 - 15.65 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 49,629 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW S 1000 R

Sports, 21 Kmpl
BMW S 1000 R
Price Starts
₹ 16.7 - 18.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,070 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 RS

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 RS
Price Starts
₹ 15.55 - 16.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 51,278 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW K 1600 GTL

Cruiser, 13 Kmpl
BMW K 1600 GTL
Price Starts
₹ 29.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 96,620 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1250 R

Sports, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 R
Price Starts
₹ 15.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,597 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1250 RT

Sports, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 RT
Price Starts
₹ 22.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 74,196 11.5% / 3 yrs
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
21:50
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Jun-20 08:14 AM IST
BMW Z4 vs Toyota Supra, Porsche Taycan Review
20:31
BMW Z4 vs Toyota Supra, Porsche Taycan Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 15-Jun-20 07:46 AM IST
BMW M8 Review, BMW 840i Gran Coupe review
24:34
BMW M8 Review, BMW 840i Gran Coupe review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-May-20 02:55 PM IST
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
02:38
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Mar-20 08:55 PM IST
Exclusive Review Tiguan Allspace, 2020 BMW X1 Facelift, 2020 Ford Endeavour
22:18
Exclusive Review Tiguan Allspace, 2020 BMW X1 Facelift, 2020 Ford Endeavour
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 14-Mar-20 05:28 PM IST
BMW X5 M Competition Review, 2020 World Car Awards Finalists
17:56
BMW X5 M Competition Review, 2020 World Car Awards Finalists
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 07-Mar-20 06:57 PM IST
BMW X5 M Competition Review
15:44
BMW X5 M Competition Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Mar-20 06:45 PM IST
BMW 3 Series, Triumph Speed Twin, New Launches
21:44
BMW 3 Series, Triumph Speed Twin, New Launches
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Aug-19 08:30 PM IST
BMW 3 Series India Review
10:13
BMW 3 Series India Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Aug-19 03:10 PM IST
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
22:55
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Jul-19 08:30 PM IST
2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
Bmw R 18
Bmw R 18
Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
Bmw R 18 Side View
Bmw R 18 Side View
2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
MG Gloster SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 28.98 Lakh
MG Gloster SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 28.98 Lakh
MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities