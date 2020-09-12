The updated BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are likely to be launched in India soon. BMW Motorrad India announced that the BS6 compliant variants of the G 310 twins will be on sale with a starting EMI of ₹ 4,500. The launch date for the motorcycles hasn't been revealed yet. Interested customers can book the motorcycles either online or at BMW dealerships across India by paying a token amount of ₹ 50,000. BMW says that dealership bookings will be on a first come first serve basis. Both models get significant design update in addition to the BS6 compliant engine.

(The 2020 BMW G 310 R gets a new LED headlamp. The overall styling though remains largely unchanged)

The BMW G 310 GS is likely to get a new LED headlight along with a redesigned headlamp cluster. The exhaust unit of course has been changed as well. The motorcycle is likely to get new colours and graphics in order to make it more appealing. The taillight gets a subtle design update as well. We expect BMW to offer a new instrument console on both motorcycles along with Bluetooth connectivity, something we see on two-wheelers in the lower segment as well. The BMW G 310 R too gets a revised LED headlight assembly along with a new exhaust and possibly a new instrument console as well. Expect both motorcycles to get a bunch of new colours and new body graphics to go along with.

(India will be the first market to get the updated BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS with feature and cosmetic upgrades)

In terms of engine specifications, both bikes will continue to get the same 313 cc engine. On the BS4 version, it made 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque and had a 6-speed gearbox. Expect the BS6 models to have a slight increase in prices over the previous versions of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS, which were priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh and ₹ 3.49 lakh, respectively.

