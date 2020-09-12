New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Will Be Available With Starting EMIs Of ₹ 4,500

BMW Motorrad India has announced that the updated and BS6 compliant G 310 R and G 310 GS will be on sale with starting EMIs of Rs. 4,500. Expect the motorcycles to be launched in India soon.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Expect BMW to launch the BS6 compliant G 310 Twins around the festive season

Highlights

  • The BMW G 310 twins will get BS6 engines, LED headlamp and new paint work
  • The bikes will be offered with a starting EMI of Rs. 4,500
  • Expect the bikes to be launched in the coming weeks

The updated BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are likely to be launched in India soon. BMW Motorrad India announced that the BS6 compliant variants of the G 310 twins will be on sale with a starting EMI of ₹ 4,500. The launch date for the motorcycles hasn't been revealed yet. Interested customers can book the motorcycles either online or at BMW dealerships across India by paying a token amount of ₹ 50,000. BMW says that dealership bookings will be on a first come first serve basis. Both models get significant design update in addition to the BS6 compliant engine.

Also Read: BS6 BMW G 310 Twins Bookings Begin

u0j5gr24

(The 2020 BMW G 310 R gets a new LED headlamp. The overall styling though remains largely unchanged)

The BMW G 310 GS is likely to get a new LED headlight along with a redesigned headlamp cluster. The exhaust unit of course has been changed as well. The motorcycle is likely to get new colours and graphics in order to make it more appealing. The taillight gets a subtle design update as well. We expect BMW to offer a new instrument console on both motorcycles along with Bluetooth connectivity, something we see on two-wheelers in the lower segment as well. The BMW G 310 R too gets a revised LED headlight assembly along with a new exhaust and possibly a new instrument console as well. Expect both motorcycles to get a bunch of new colours and new body graphics to go along with.

Also Read: 2020 BMW G 310 GS Spotted Testing

fdr3blok

(India will be the first market to get the updated BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS with feature and cosmetic upgrades)

0 Comments

In terms of engine specifications, both bikes will continue to get the same 313 cc engine. On the BS4 version, it made 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque and had a 6-speed gearbox. Expect the BS6 models to have a slight increase in prices over the previous versions of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS, which were priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh and ₹ 3.49 lakh, respectively.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Tesla's Founder Elon Musk Is Promising Exciting Things On Battery Day Event Tesla's Founder Elon Musk Is Promising Exciting Things On Battery Day Event
McLaren Wants Sergio Perez To Drive At The IndyCar Championship McLaren Wants Sergio Perez To Drive At The IndyCar Championship
Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Will Be Available With Starting EMIs Of Rs. 4,500 Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Will Be Available With Starting EMIs Of Rs. 4,500
Nikola Threatens Hindenburg With Litigation Nikola Threatens Hindenburg With Litigation
Citroën's All-Electric Ami Can Be Driven By 14 Year Olds In France Citroën's All-Electric Ami Can Be Driven By 14 Year Olds In France
European Commission To Propose More Ambitious Emissions Limits For Autos: Report European Commission To Propose More Ambitious Emissions Limits For Autos: Report
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 13 Paise Across Metros Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 13 Paise Across Metros
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios To Get A Corporate Edition; Brochure Leaked Hyundai Grand i10 Nios To Get A Corporate Edition; Brochure Leaked
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
FADA Expects Good Retail Sales In Festive Season FADA Expects Good Retail Sales In Festive Season
BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed
Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal
Land Rover Defender PHEV Unveiled; Defender 90 Goes On Sale In US Land Rover Defender PHEV Unveiled; Defender 90 Goes On Sale In US
Ducati Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Engineer Fabio Taglioni Ducati Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Engineer Fabio Taglioni
Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities