2020 BMW G 310 GS Spotted Testing Again

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS have been temporarily knocked off the company's India website. BMW Motorrad is soon going to introduce the updated G 310 twins in India, which will be BS6 compliant and get slight design updates along with new features as well. Both motorcycles have already been spotted testing in India earlier and we believe they should be ready to be launched during the upcoming festive season, which is just a couple of months away, if not sooner.

Also Read: Updated BMW G 310 Twins Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

(The BS4 version of the BMW G 310 GS was priced at ₹ 3.49 lakh)

BMW continues to test the G 310 R and the G 310 GS in India and spyshots of the G 310 GS testing are doing the rounds on the internet again. The baby GS, as it is called, is likely to get a new LED headlight along with a redesigned headlamp cluster. The exhaust unit of course has been changed as well. The motorcycle is likely to get new colours and graphics in order to make it more appealing. The tail light gets a subtle design update as well. We expect BMW to offer a new instrument console on both motorcycles along with Bluetooth connectivity, something we see on two-wheelers in the lower segment as well. The KTM 390 Duke and the 390 Adventure get a full-colour TFT unit and so does the TVS Apache RR 310.

Also Read: Tom Cruise Seen Pulling Wheelies On The BMW G 310 GS

In terms of engine specifications, both bikes will continue to get the same 313 cc engine. On the BS4 version, it made 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque and had a 6-speed gearbox. The engine of course will get new components in order to make it BS6 compliant. Expect to see similar power output, with a slight reduction, if at all. Expect the BS6 models to have a slight increase in prices over the previous versions of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS, which were priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh and ₹ 3.49 lakh, respectively.

Photo Credit: IAB

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.