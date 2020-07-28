New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 BMW G 310 GS Spotted Testing Again

BMW Motorrad India is testing the 2020 G 310 GS BS6 in India for a while now. We expect the updated model, along with the BMW G 310 R to be launched in India soon.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Expect BMW to launch the BS6 compliant G 310 Twins around the festive season

Highlights

  • The updated BMW G 310 GS is likely to get new colours and graphics
  • It could also get new features along with a BS6 engine
  • Expect it to carry a premium in pricing over the BS4 model

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS have been temporarily knocked off the company's India website. BMW Motorrad is soon going to introduce the updated G 310 twins in India, which will be BS6 compliant and get slight design updates along with new features as well. Both motorcycles have already been spotted testing in India earlier and we believe they should be ready to be launched during the upcoming festive season, which is just a couple of months away, if not sooner.

Also Read: Updated BMW G 310 Twins Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

BMW

BMW Bikes

F900R

F900XR

G 310 R

S 1000 RR

R 1250 GS

G 310 GS

R nineT Scrambler

R nine T

R 1200 GS Adventure

R 1200 GS

R 1250 GS Adventure

F 850 GS

F 750 GS

K 1600 GTL

R 1200 R

S 1000 XR

K 1600 B

R 1200 RT

S 1000 R

R 1200 RS

R 1250 R

K 1600 GTL

R 1250 RT

99add2vk

(The BS4 version of the BMW G 310 GS was priced at ₹ 3.49 lakh)

BMW continues to test the G 310 R and the G 310 GS in India and spyshots of the G 310 GS testing are doing the rounds on the internet again. The baby GS, as it is called, is likely to get a new LED headlight along with a redesigned headlamp cluster. The exhaust unit of course has been changed as well. The motorcycle is likely to get new colours and graphics in order to make it more appealing. The tail light gets a subtle design update as well. We expect BMW to offer a new instrument console on both motorcycles along with Bluetooth connectivity, something we see on two-wheelers in the lower segment as well. The KTM 390 Duke and the 390 Adventure get a full-colour TFT unit and so does the TVS Apache RR 310.

Also Read: Tom Cruise Seen Pulling Wheelies On The BMW G 310 GS

In terms of engine specifications, both bikes will continue to get the same 313 cc engine. On the BS4 version, it made 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque and had a 6-speed gearbox. The engine of course will get new components in order to make it BS6 compliant. Expect to see similar power output, with a slight reduction, if at all. Expect the BS6 models to have a slight increase in prices over the previous versions of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS, which were priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh and ₹ 3.49 lakh, respectively.

0 Comments

Photo Credit: IAB

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW F900R with Immediate Rivals

BMW F900R
BMW
F900R

Popular BMW Bikes

BMW F900R
BMW F900R
₹ 9.9 Lakh *
BMW F900XR
BMW F900XR
₹ 10.5 - 11.5 Lakh *
BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
₹ 2.99 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
₹ 18.5 - 22.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
₹ 16.85 - 20.05 Lakh *
BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
₹ 3.49 Lakh *
BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler
₹ 15.9 Lakh *
BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T
₹ 16.9 - 17.8 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
₹ 17.25 - 20.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS
BMW R 1200 GS
₹ 15.85 - 19.05 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
₹ 18.25 - 21.95 Lakh *
BMW F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
₹ 12.95 - 15.4 Lakh *
BMW F 750 GS
BMW F 750 GS
₹ 8.99 - 13.4 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 28.3 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 R
BMW R 1200 R
₹ 15.05 - 15.65 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
₹ 20.9 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B
₹ 28.1 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RT
BMW R 1200 RT
₹ 18.35 - 20.55 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R
₹ 16.7 - 18.5 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RS
BMW R 1200 RS
₹ 15.55 - 16.55 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
₹ 15.95 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 29.3 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
₹ 22.5 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 2
x
Buying A New Car Or Two-Wheeler To Get Cheaper In India From August 1
Buying A New Car Or Two-Wheeler To Get Cheaper In India From August 1
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Debut
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Debut
Royal Enfield Launches New Range Of Silencers For Classic 350
Royal Enfield Launches New Range Of Silencers For Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities