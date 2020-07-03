2020 BMW G 310 R And G 310 GS Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

BMW Motorrad India has commenced testing the 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS motorcycles in India with comprehensive upgrades. The motorcycles were spotted testing in Europe earlier this year sporting cosmetic changes and feature additions, but the big change for India will be the revised powertrain upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms. Globally too, this will be the first comprehensive update to BMW's smallest offerings that were first unveiled in 2015. The recent test mules spied in India provide a closer look at the changes we can come to expect on the upcoming motorcycles.

The 2020 BMW G 310 R gets a new LED headlamp. The overall styling though remains largely unchanged

The 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS will not be sporting major revisions on the styling front. The design language will remain identical but with new colours and body graphics in place. The highlight though is the new LED headlamp with a redesigned assembly unit that appears to be a tad bit larger than the one on the current model. On the 2020 BMW G 310 GS too, the design remains untouched barring for the new headlamp assembly that gets the LED treatment. Both motorcycles get a revised exhaust, while the taillight has been given a subtle change.

The exhaust has also been redesigned and will accommodate a larger catalytic converter to meet the new emission norms

While the test mules do not provide a good look at the instrument console, there have been reports that the G 310 twins will get a new TFT unit. The KTM 390 Duke received one in 2017, while the BMW's Indian cousin - TVS Apache RR 310 - was updated to a vertically-stacked TFT unit earlier this year. The upcoming Benelli 302S replacement is also expected to sport a colour display. BMW would want to keep up with the competition not just for the Indian market but globally too. Will the German manufacturer introduce ride-by-wire and slipper-cutch, much like the Apache RR 310? Those would certainly be useful additions.

The BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R will use the same 313 cc engine but could get ride-by-wire tech and a slipper clutch

Not a lot is known about the updated engine on the 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS, but the bikes will continue to sport the 313 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor. In its current avatar, the engine develops 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while paired to a 6-speed transmission. The power figures are likely to remain identical on the BS6 version, while the bikes will get a larger catalytic converter to meet the stringent emission regulations.

The BMW G 310 R was first unveiled globally in 2015

The BMW G 310 twins have already been priced at a premium over its rivals with the G 310 R starting at ₹ 2.99 lakh and the BMW G 310 GS priced at ₹ 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Ideally, the BS6 upgrades and value additions drive prices higher on the BS6 models. However, it would be a pleasant surprise if BMW Motorrad India announces more competitive pricing for its motorcycles. In either case, the bikes are expected to arrive towards the end of the year globally, and we do expect the India launch around the same time. However, there is a possibility that the bikes could arrive in the domestic showrooms by early 2021.

