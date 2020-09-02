BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Bookings Open

BMW Motorrad has begun taking bookings for the updated BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS in India. The company is planning to launch the motorcycles this month itself and the deliveries will begin in October 2020. Interested customers can book the motorcycles either online or at BMW dealerships across India by paying a token amount of ₹ 50,000. BMW says that dealership bookings will be on a first come first serve basis. Both models get significant design update in addition to the BS6 compliant engine.

(India will be the first market to get the updated BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS motorcycles)

The teaser images reveal that the LED headlight cluster is redesigned and is inspired by the BMW F 900 R. The taillight at the rear is new too and the instrument console is expected to be a new, digital unit that is likely to offer smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The motorcycles are expected to get new colour options as well. The interesting news is that India will be the first market to get these updated motorcycles. In fact, BMW says that up to 85 per cent of the company's motorcycles come from these two models, the G 310 R and the G 310 GS.

(The 2020 BMW G 310 GS spyshot reveals that the bike will get a new headlight along with few other updates)

In terms of engine specifications, both bikes are likely to get the same 313 cc engine. On the BS4 version, it made 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque and had a 6-speed gearbox. On the BS6 variant, expect the exhaust unit to be updated as well. As far as pricing is concerned, the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS are likely to get revised pricing. The BS4 models were priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh and ₹ 3.49 lakh respectively.

