2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed

BMW Motorrad India will launch the updated G 310 R and G 310 GS in India on October 8, 2020 and just a week before the launch, the company revealed the photographs of the new BMW G 310 GS. Now the G 310 GS looks much more appealing in these photos. It gets minor cosmetic updates along with a BS6 compliant engine as well. The company will reveal all the changes on the bike at the time of the launch but looking at the photos, there are of course many new details that one can identify.

Also Read: New BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS Launch Date Revealed

(The new colour scheme on the updated BMW G 310 GS looks good)

Talking about the design tweaks first, the motorcycle gets a new headlight, with an LED daytime running light strip running right across which seems to be inspired by the headlight on the F 900 R. It definitely looks cool. The 'GS' lettering on the fuel tank is now bigger and the ADV-style beak up front gets a 'Rallye' sticker as well. The motorcycle is also seen wearing a new colour scheme, with black as the base colour. The combination of black, blue, silver and red looks quite good. The other detail worth noticing is that the tyres in the studio shots are road-biased while the tyres of the bike on the assembly line are dual-sport spec.

(The updated G 310 GS continues to get a digital instrument console as before and not a TFT unit )

The bike in the studio shots gets a centre stand and the old model did not. So it is still unclear whether the new G 310 GS in India will have a centre stand or not. The updated BMW G 310 GS continues to get a digital instrument console and not a TFT unit as reported earlier, when the spyshots of the motorcycle were released.

Also Read: Bookings For BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin

(The BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 are manufactured at TVS' plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu)

The engine on the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS is the same as the one on TVS Apache RR 310. Since the RR 310 uses a BS6 compliant engine which displaces 313 cc and makes 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm along with a peak torque output of 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm, we figure that the G 310 twins will get the engine in a similar state of tune, probably same. There will be a 6-speed gearbox like before, but no slipper and assist clutch, we think. Bookings for the updated G 310 twins have already begun and we expect BMW to price the motorcycles competitively, at least maintain the BS4 prices, if not increase them.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.