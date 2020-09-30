2020 BMW G 310 R G 310 GS BS6 India Launch Date Revealed

The 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS facelifts finally have a launch date. The comprehensively updated motorcycles are set to go on sale on October 8, 2020. carandbike had previously confirmed that the bikes were scheduled for an early-October launch, while bookings are open for the 2020 G 310 Twins for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. Since the global launch in 2015, this will be the first comprehensive upgrade on the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS bikes. The models are made in the country at TVS Motor Company's plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and India will be the first market to get the updated offerings.

Upgrades on the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS will include a redesigned LED headlamp with new LED DRLs, a revised taillight, and a new exhaust. The bikes are also expected to get a new TFT LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity that will bring features like navigation via smartphone, app-based enhanced vehicle information and more. There are new colour options and graphics on the anvil as well.

Retaining the underpinnings, the 2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will see comprehensive changes to the styling and engine

Power on the new BMW G 310 Twins will come from the same 313 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine that will be upgraded to meet the BS6 norms. The motor currently develops 34 bhp and 28 Nm and is likely to produce similar figures on the updated version. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. There are also speculations of riding modes and a slipper-clutch being added to the bikes.

A big change on the G 310 R and the GS will be in terms of the pricing. Contrary to market trends, BMW Motorrad India is expected to lower prices on its most affordable bikes by a good ₹ 20,000-25,000. That certainly will add to the appeal as the prices will be more in-line with the rivals from KTM and Royal Enfield. Deliveries for the new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will begin from October 10, 2020.

