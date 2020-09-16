2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10

The 2020 BMW G 310 R and its adventure-ready sibling, the G 310 GS are all set to hit the showrooms next month and deliveries for the motorcycles will begin soon after the launch. Dealer sources have confirmed to carandbike that the BS6 compliant G 310 twins will be launched in the first week of October, while deliveries will commence from October 10, 2020. Dealers are already accepting bookings for the new G 310 R and the G 310 GS for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. Apart from the design and engine upgrades, carandbike has also learnt that the new pricing will be one of the strong suits on the motorcycles.

India will be the first market to get the updated BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS

Both the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS get their first comprehensive upgrade since the global launch in 2015. As the teasers indicate, the bikes will sport a redesigned headlamp cluster with LED DRLs along with a reworked taillight unit. The exhaust unit has been revised, while the motorcycles will sport new colour options and graphics as well. Keeping up with the competition, BMW Motorrad is also expected to introduce a new TFT screen for the instrument console replacing the LCD unit that will a host of new features including Bluetooth-based smartphone connectivity, navigation, vehicle telematics and more.

Power on the BMW G 310 Twins will continue to come from the 313 cc single-cylinder engine. In the BS4 guise, the motor churns out 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. We expect identical power figures on the motorcycle, while retaining the 6-speed gearbox. It will be interesting though to see features like a slipper-clutch and even riding modes with Ride-by-Wire making it to the motorcycles.

The BS6 BMW G 310 Twins are expected to get a price cut for a more competitive positioning

That being said, BMW Motorrad India is expected to bring the 2020 G 310 R and the G 310 GS with aggressive new pricing. The BS4 versions retailed at ₹ 2.99 lakh for the G 310 R and ₹ 3.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the G 310 GS. However, the motorcycles are expected to see the asking price being slashed by ₹ 20,000-25,000, in a bid to make things more competitive in the segment.

The price cut will certainly help BMW Motorrad push its most-selling motorcycles even more. More so, since rivals like the KTM 390 Duke, KTM 390 Adventure, TVS Apache RR 310, have seen a price hike with the BS6 norms, decreasing the price difference between the motorcycles. The new BMW G 310 Twins are now just weeks away from launch and we are looking forward to what all is in store.

