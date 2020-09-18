New Cars and Bikes in India
search

KTM 250 Adventure Launch Details Revealed

KTM's entry-level adventure bike is expected to be launched in India in October 2020, and will share the engine with the KTM 250 Duke.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The KTM 250 Adventure will look more or less the same as the KTM 390 Adventure

Highlights

  • KTM 250 Adventure expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.3 lakh
  • Design, cycle parts and frame to be shared with KTM 390 Adventure
  • Will miss out on ride-by-wire and traction control of the 390 Adventure

KTM India is getting ready to launch the brand's entry-level adventure bike, the KTM 250 Adventure in India in October 2020. The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure has already been spotted a few times over the last few months undergoing test runs on Indian roads, complete with touring accessory panniers and top box. And now, latest reports indicate that the KTM 250 Adventure may be launched as early as October 2020, just in time for the festive season, a period which has traditionally seen high volumes of two-wheeler and passenger car sales in India.

Also Read: Upcoming KTM 250 Adventure Spotted With Halogen Headlight

4jvatgk

Upcoming KTM 250 Adventure Spotted Testing With Panniers And Top Box

The KTM 250 Adventure will be an important model for the Austrian brand, considering it will be the entry-level adventure model and looks more or less identical to the KTM 390 Adventure, a model which has established its own fan following in India. From what we can see from spy shots of the 250 Adventure being tested, it seems to have the same dimensions, as well as share components like the chassis, wheels, suspension and even bodywork with the KTM 390 Adventure.

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review

729b9c3

The KTM 250 Adventure will miss out on Ride-by-Wire (RbW) and traction control, which are stand out features on the 390 Adventure

Also Read: 2020 KTM 250 Duke Launched At ₹ 2.09 Lakh

0 Comments

The engine will be shared with the KTM 250 Duke, and the Husqvarna 250 twins, and the output of the 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine will remain the same, with just under 30 bhp of power and 24 Nm of peak torque. On the features list, the KTM 250 Adventure is expected to get a TFT display, switchable rear wheel ABS. The KTM 250 Adventure is expected to be priced at around ₹ 2.3 lakh (Ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Ather 450X Collector's Edition To Be Unveiled This Month Ather 450X Collector's Edition To Be Unveiled This Month
Langden 250 cc Two-Stroke To Be Unveiled At 2020 Salon Prive Event Langden 250 cc Two-Stroke To Be Unveiled At 2020 Salon Prive Event
Turkey Tests Its First Flying Car Prototype Turkey Tests Its First Flying Car Prototype
KTM 250 Adventure Launch Details Revealed KTM 250 Adventure Launch Details Revealed
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Accused Of Hacking, Transferring Data Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Accused Of Hacking, Transferring Data
Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities
Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations
Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison
Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System
EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed
General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report
Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle
Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle
New Ford Endeavour Sport To Be Launched Next Week
New Ford Endeavour Sport To Be Launched Next Week
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities