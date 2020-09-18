KTM 250 Adventure Launch Details Revealed

The KTM 250 Adventure will look more or less the same as the KTM 390 Adventure

KTM India is getting ready to launch the brand's entry-level adventure bike, the KTM 250 Adventure in India in October 2020. The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure has already been spotted a few times over the last few months undergoing test runs on Indian roads, complete with touring accessory panniers and top box. And now, latest reports indicate that the KTM 250 Adventure may be launched as early as October 2020, just in time for the festive season, a period which has traditionally seen high volumes of two-wheeler and passenger car sales in India.

Also Read: Upcoming KTM 250 Adventure Spotted With Halogen Headlight

Upcoming KTM 250 Adventure Spotted Testing With Panniers And Top Box

The KTM 250 Adventure will be an important model for the Austrian brand, considering it will be the entry-level adventure model and looks more or less identical to the KTM 390 Adventure, a model which has established its own fan following in India. From what we can see from spy shots of the 250 Adventure being tested, it seems to have the same dimensions, as well as share components like the chassis, wheels, suspension and even bodywork with the KTM 390 Adventure.

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review

The KTM 250 Adventure will miss out on Ride-by-Wire (RbW) and traction control, which are stand out features on the 390 Adventure

Also Read: 2020 KTM 250 Duke Launched At ₹ 2.09 Lakh

The engine will be shared with the KTM 250 Duke, and the Husqvarna 250 twins, and the output of the 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine will remain the same, with just under 30 bhp of power and 24 Nm of peak torque. On the features list, the KTM 250 Adventure is expected to get a TFT display, switchable rear wheel ABS. The KTM 250 Adventure is expected to be priced at around ₹ 2.3 lakh (Ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.