Upcoming 2020 KTM 250 Adventure Spotted With A Halogen Headlight

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure has been spotted testing in India again, and this time around we finally get to see the front section of the motorcycle. The test mule in the photos is seen with halogen headlamp, instead of the full-LED unit, which we were expecting, especially considering even the 250 Duke gets an LED unit right now. This could be one of the cost-cutting measures employed by KTM India in order to keep the price of the motorcycle low. Given the fact that there is about ₹ 54,000 price difference between the 390 Duke and the 390 Adventure, we would a similar gap between the 250 Duke and the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure.

The test mule of the KTM 250 Adventure is still heavily camouflaged, so if there are any styling updates, we won't be able to tell you about them. However, we know that the chassis, design and styling will largely remain identical to the 390 Adventure, while the powerplant will come from the 250 Duke. In this case, it's a BS6 compliant 248.8 cc single-cylinder motor which makes 29.6 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike misses out on Ride-by-Wire (RbW) and traction control, which are standard features on the 390 as well

Similarly, it will also get the same muffler and the alloys as the 390 Adventure, plus it's also likely to come with a similar ground clearance 200 mm and a seat height of 855 mm. Having said that, the 250 Adventure is expected to miss out on some of the advanced electronics suites that the 390 offers like - ride-by-wire, traction control or even the quick-shifter. A previously seen test bike also hinted at the fact that the bike will get a bigger rectangular display for the instrument console, like what the 390 Adventures, rather than the dated small LED panel that the 250 Duke gets.

