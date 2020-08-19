New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Upcoming 2020 KTM 250 Adventure Spotted With A Halogen Headlight

The recently spotted test mule of the 2020 KTM 250 Adventure was seen with halogen headlamps, instead of the full-LED unit, which we were expecting to see. This could be one of the cost-cutting measures employed by KTM India in order to keep the price low.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The test mule of the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure is still heavily camouflaged

Highlights

  • The KTM 250 Adventure might not get an LED headlight like the 250 Duke
  • The 250 Adventure comes with 248.8 cc single-cylinder motor
  • The 250 Adventure will share its styling with the 390 Adventure

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure has been spotted testing in India again, and this time around we finally get to see the front section of the motorcycle. The test mule in the photos is seen with halogen headlamp, instead of the full-LED unit, which we were expecting, especially considering even the 250 Duke gets an LED unit right now. This could be one of the cost-cutting measures employed by KTM India in order to keep the price of the motorcycle low. Given the fact that there is about ₹ 54,000 price difference between the 390 Duke and the 390 Adventure, we would a similar gap between the 250 Duke and the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure.

Also Read: Upcoming KTM 250 Adventure Spotted Testing With Panniers And Top Box

KTM

KTM Bikes

RC 200

RC 125

200 Duke

RC 390

125 Duke

390 Duke

250 Duke

390 Adventure

790 Duke

4jvatgk

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure was recently also spotted testing with panniers and a top box

Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure Spied Testing In India

The test mule of the KTM 250 Adventure is still heavily camouflaged, so if there are any styling updates, we won't be able to tell you about them. However, we know that the chassis, design and styling will largely remain identical to the 390 Adventure, while the powerplant will come from the 250 Duke. In this case, it's a BS6 compliant 248.8 cc single-cylinder motor which makes 29.6 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure Unveiled

729b9c3

The bike misses out on Ride-by-Wire (RbW) and traction control, which are standard features on the 390 as well

Similarly, it will also get the same muffler and the alloys as the 390 Adventure, plus it's also likely to come with a similar ground clearance 200 mm and a seat height of 855 mm. Having said that, the 250 Adventure is expected to miss out on some of the advanced electronics suites that the 390 offers like - ride-by-wire, traction control or even the quick-shifter. A previously seen test bike also hinted at the fact that the bike will get a bigger rectangular display for the instrument console, like what the 390 Adventures, rather than the dated small LED panel that the 250 Duke gets.

0 Comments

Spy Photo Source: IAB / Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare KTM RC 200 with Immediate Rivals

KTM RC 200
KTM
RC 200

Latest News

Auto Component Sector Records A Revenue Decline Of 11.7 Per Cent in FY2020 Auto Component Sector Records A Revenue Decline Of 11.7 Per Cent in FY2020
GM Bets On Electric Cadillacs And Micro-Vans To Reverse China Slide GM Bets On Electric Cadillacs And Micro-Vans To Reverse China Slide
BS6 Honda X-Blade Gets A Marginal Price Hike Of Rs. 576 BS6 Honda X-Blade Gets A Marginal Price Hike Of Rs. 576
Triumph Tiger 900 Recalled In USA Over Faulty Reflex Reflectors Triumph Tiger 900 Recalled In USA Over Faulty Reflex Reflectors
Upcoming 2020 KTM 250 Adventure Spotted With A Halogen Headlight Upcoming 2020 KTM 250 Adventure Spotted With A Halogen Headlight
BMW 3 Series GT Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 42.50 Lakh BMW 3 Series GT Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 42.50 Lakh
World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Photos From Our Car Reviews World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Photos From Our Car Reviews
World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Bike Photographs World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Bike Photographs
Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai Announces Social Welfare CSR Initiatives In India Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai Announces Social Welfare CSR Initiatives In India
Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Production Begins; Official Launch Expected Soon Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Production Begins; Official Launch Expected Soon
2021 Kia Carnival; More Details Revealed 2021 Kia Carnival; More Details Revealed
MG Motor India Partners With ZoomCar For Subscription-Based Car Ownership MG Motor India Partners With ZoomCar For Subscription-Based Car Ownership
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder & Cayman GT4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.59 Crore 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder & Cayman GT4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.59 Crore
Is A Smaller Yamaha Tenere 300 Adventure Bike In The Making? Is A Smaller Yamaha Tenere 300 Adventure Bike In The Making?
Tata Motors Roll Out 1000th Nexon EV From Its Pune Plant Tata Motors Roll Out 1000th Nexon EV From Its Pune Plant

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,350
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular KTM Bikes

KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
₹ 1.97 Lakh *
KTM RC 125
KTM RC 125
₹ 1.55 Lakh *
KTM 200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
₹ 1.73 Lakh *
KTM RC 390
KTM RC 390
₹ 2.48 Lakh *
KTM 125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
₹ 1.38 Lakh *
KTM 390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
₹ 2.53 Lakh *
KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
₹ 2.09 Lakh *
KTM 390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure
₹ 2.99 Lakh *
KTM 790 Duke
KTM 790 Duke
₹ 8.64 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 4
x
Maruti Suzuki Dzire - The Sedan That Suits Your Better Lifestyle
Maruti Suzuki Dzire - The Sedan That Suits Your Better Lifestyle
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Bike Photographs
World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Bike Photographs
Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website
Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities