BS6 KTM 250 Duke Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.09 Lakh

KTM has launched the BS6 250 Duke in India at a price of Rs. 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Along with a BS6 compliant engine, the motorcycle gets a new LED headlight and a supermoto ABS mode as standard.

The BS6 KTM 250 Duke is priced at Rs. 2.09 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • The KTM Duke with new headlight is priced at Rs. 2.09 lakh (ex-Delhi)
  • It also gets a new supermoto ABS mode
  • The 248.8 cc engine makes 29.6 bhp and 24 Nm

The 2020 KTM 250 Duke has been launched in India at price of ₹ 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2020 250 Duke gets a new LED headlight along with new daytime running lights, similar to the unit on the KTM 390 Duke and inspired by the KTM 1290 Super Duke. The motorcycle also gets a dual-channel supermoto ABS mode along with two new colours, which are Dark Galvano and Silver Metallic. The supermoto ABS mode disengages the ABS from the rear wheel and is functional only on the front wheel. It can be activated at the press of a button.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure Available With A Special Finance Scheme

KTM 250 Duke

2.01 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
KTM 250 Duke Price

pjfbbrko

(The BS6 KTM 250 Duke gets a supermoto ABS mode, which disengages the ABS at the rear wheel)

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said "KTM 250 Duke is a standout quarter litre motorcycle available for enthusiasts in the premium sport motorcycle segment. The vehicle is greatly inspired by KTM's unparalleled racing legacy and comes with high-tech race ready engine and components. As a quarter litre KTM it offers the best in biking performance and urban practicality. These upgrades on the KTM 250 Duke will further enhance its appeal amongst the core biking enthusiasts".

Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna Offer Free Extended Warranty

aio3gut4

(The KTM 250 Duke gets a 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 29.6 bhp and 24 Nm )

0 Comments

Few KTM dealers have started accepting bookings for the motorcycle for a token amount of ₹ 5,000. The 250 Duke continues to be powered by a BS6 compliant 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 29.6 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. In terms of rivals, it goes up against the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and its sibling, the Husqvarna 250 Twins.

