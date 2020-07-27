KTM 390 Adventure Now More Accessible; Special Finance Schemes On Offer

KTM has introduced a new finance scheme for the KTM 390 Adventure where the EMIs start at ₹ 6,999 with up to 80 per cent coverage of on-road price of the motorcycle along with five years of ownership. The KTM 390 Adventure is priced at ₹ 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interested customers can also avail other finance schemes from various companies which offer up to 95 per cent financial coverage, lower interest rates and flexible repayment tenures. KTM dealerships will also offer a slew of exchange schemes for motorcycle enthusiasts who would like to upgrade their motorcycles to the KTM 390 Adventure. The idea is to make the ADV more accessible in terms of ownership.

(The KTM 390 Adventure is currently priced at ₹ 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said "KTM 390 Adventure is a pivotal addition to our expanding portfolio. The model has seen a phenomenal response since its launch and holds promise of offering a truly capable and versatile adventure tourer to the biking enthusiasts. While KTM 390 Adventure has seen a high purchase intent, one of the opportunities we see in accelerating ownership is to make the model more accessible to the enthusiasts. The finance schemes created with partners like Bajaj Finance Ltd and HDFC Bank are expected to address this opportunity and inspire a lot of customers to upgrade."

(The KTM 390 Adventure goes up against the BMW G 310 GS, which will soon get an update in India)

The KTM 390 Adventure uses the same engine as the KTM 390 Duke, which is a 373 cc single cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled and pumps out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and has a peak torque rating of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is BS6 compliant and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and KTM offers a bi-directional quick-shifter as a standard fitment. It gets long travel WP suspension with a travel of 170 mm up front and 177 mm travel at the rear. The ground clearance is about 200 mm and the motorcycle gets knobby Metzeler tyres along with a standard metal bash-plate. Braking duties are handled by Bybre callipers gripping a 320 mm rotor on the front wheel and a 230 mm rear disc.

