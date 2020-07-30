New Cars and Bikes in India

KTM, Husqvarna Offer Free Extended Warranty And Roadside Assistance On New Motorcycle Purchase

KTM India has announced that the company will offer free extended warranty and a roadside assistance plan for one year on the purchase of a new KTM or a Husqvarna motorcycle. This will be a limited period offer, valid only till September 20, 2020.

KTM is offering free extended warranty and one year's worth of RSA on new bike purchase

Highlights

  • New KTM or Husqvarna bike buyers will get 3 years of extended warranty
  • One year worth of Roadside Assistance will be offered free of cost too
  • KTM recently introduced new finance schemes for the 390 Adventure

KTM has introduced a new limited period scheme for new KTM and Husqvarna motorcycle purchases between July 28 and September 20, 2020. Customers will now get a free extended warranty for three years, which is over and above the two year warranty that you get with the motorcycle, for a total warranty period of five years. Additionally, the company will also offer free roadside assistance plan for one year from the date of purchase. Plus, new KTM and Husqvarna buyers stand a chance to win either an iPhone 11 or KTM merchandise every week.

(Buyers of new Husqvarna 250 bikes will be able to avail the same offer as well)

KTM recently introduced a new finance scheme for the KTM 390 Adventure where the EMIs start at ₹ 6,999 with up to 80 per cent coverage of on-road price of the motorcycle along with five years of ownership. The KTM 390 Adventure is priced at ₹ 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interested customers can also avail other finance schemes from various companies which offer up to 95 per cent financial coverage, lower interest rates and flexible repayment tenures. KTM dealerships will also offer a slew of exchange schemes for motorcycle enthusiasts who would like to upgrade their motorcycles to the KTM 390 Adventure. The idea is to make the motorcycle more accessible in terms of ownership.

(The offer is valid only till September 20, 2020)

0 Comments

Pierer Mobility AG, the parent company of KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas, has announced sales figures for the first half of 2020, and the numbers aren't great. For the first six months of 2020, the three brands sold a combined total of 90,331 motorcycles around the world, compared to 135,711 motorcycles for the same period last year. That is a 33 per cent decline in sales for the period from January to June, year on year. Out of that, Bajaj Auto, which owns 48 per cent stake in KTM, sold 20,160 motorcycles in the same period, a decline of 38 per cent over the 32,539 made-in-India KTM motorcycles Bajaj had despatched in the same period a year ago.

