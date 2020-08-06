New Cars and Bikes in India
KTM 250 Adventure Spied Testing In India

KTM is testing the 250 Adventure in India and this definitely increases the chances of the motorcycle being launched here as well. The KTM 250 Adventure will be more bare-bones in terms of equipment but promises to be a more affordable option in case the 390 Adventure does not fit in your budget.

The KTM 250 Adventure is likely to be launched in India

Highlights

  • The KTM 250 Adventure could be launched in India soon
  • It will get the same engine specifications as the KTM 250 Duke
  • We expect it to be priced at about Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom)

KTM is testing the 250 Adventure in India and enthusiasts can be hopeful of the motorcycle being finally launched in our market. The motorcycle is likely to be manufactured in India as well. While it hasn't made its official debut here in India, upon launch, it could be the brand's entry-level ADV offering and the first 250 cc ADV to go on sale in India. The KTM 250 Adventure will of course share its engine and underpinnings with the 250 Duke but the styling will be similar to the 390 Adventure.

Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure Unveiled

0kek8n58

(The KTM 250 Adventure has been spied in India for the first time)

The BS6 KTM 250 Duke gets a BS6 compliant 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 29.6 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. We expect the 250 Adventure to get the same engine in the same state of tune. The 250 Adventure has the same ground clearance as the 390 at 200 mm and the seat height remains identical too at 855 mm. We doubt if the 250 Adventure will get the same electronics suite as the 390 Adventure, such as ride-by-wire and traction control. However, the 250 ADV does get a dual-channel ABS and an off-road mode and we expect these features to be standard on the India-spec bike as well. The 6-speed gearbox on the KTM 250 Adventure could miss out on the quick-shifter as well. Braking performance comes from the 320 mm single disc upfront and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The dry weight of the KTM 250 Adventure is 156 kg, which is about seven kg more than the 250 Duke.

Also Read: KTM 250 Duke BS6 Launched In India

0q0i30no

(The KTM 250 Adventure looks identical to the 390 Adventure and there are a number of components shared by the bikes.)

The KTM 390 Adventure is priced at ₹ 3.04 lakh while the BS6 KTM 250 Duke is priced at ₹ 2.09 lakh. We expect the KTM 250 Adventure to be priced at about ₹ 2.4 lakh or so. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The 250 ADV may not have direct rivals so to say, but it can go up against the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, which is pegged as a scrambler.

Spyshot Courtesy: 91Wheels

