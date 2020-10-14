New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 BMW G 310 GS vs KTM 390 Adventure; Specifications Comparison

With the launch of the 2020 BMW G 310 GS, it would be prudent to understand how the two adventure touring motorcycles stack up against each other on paper. Here's our specifications comparison story of the two entry-level ADVs.

The KTM 390 Adventure makes more power & torque and gets better equipment over the BMW G 310 GS expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The G 310 GS is priced at Rs. 2.85 lakh; Rs. 64,000 cheaper than before
  • The KTM 390 Adventure packs in more power and features
  • The KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The BMW G 310 GS was always seen as an expensive proposition. But, with the launch of the updated, BS6 compliant model of the G 310 GS, the motorcycle now feels better equipped to take on its closest rival, the KTM 390 Adventure. While we are yet to ride both motorcycles together and test them in the real world, we thought it would be a good idea to see how they measure up against each other, at least on paper.

Also Read: 2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Launched In India

Engine Specifications

g09tpjr4

(The power output on the KTM 390 Adventure is 43 bhp and 37 Nm)

If you look at the table below, the KTM 390 Adventure has clear advantage in terms of engine. It displaces about 60 cc more, makes 10 bhp more and the torque output is 9 Nm more than that of the BMW G 310 GS. Both models get a 6-speed gearbox too, along with a standard slipper clutch and ride-by-wire, both of which are new additions on the Beemer. Now, if you look at the specs a little closely, you will realise that the KTM's power comes in at 500 RPMs lesser and so does the torque. This means, the 390 Adventure should be quicker in terms of acceleration! But when it comes to tackling tough terrain, one has to actually ride the bikes back to back to get a feel of how they perform off the tarmac.

b18foju4

(The updated BMW G 310 GS makes 33.52 bhp and 28 Nm)

Specifications 2020 BMW G 310 GS KTM 390 Adventure
Displacement 313 cc 373.2 cc
Max Output 33.52 bhp @ 9,500 rpm 43 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
Peak Torque 28 Nm @ 7,500 rpm 37 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT (bi-directional quick-shifter)
Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) ₹ 2.85 lakh ₹ 3.04 lakh
Ground Clearance 220 mm 200 mm
Kerb Weight 169.5 km 158 kg (dry weight)
Fuel Tank Capacity 11 litres 14.5 litres
ABS Yes (Rear-wheel switchable) Yes (Cornering ABS, Off-road mode)
Ride-By-Wire Yes Yes
Front Brakes 300 mm disc 320 mm disc
Front Suspension (Travel) 41 mm USD (180 mm) 43 mm USD (170 mm)
Rear Brake 240 mm disc 23 mm disc
Rear Suspension (Travel) Monoshock (180 mm) Monoshock (177 mm)

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review

Cycle Parts and Dimensions

ontl84bs

(The 2020 BMW G 310 GS gets better suspension travel and better ground clearance than the 390 Adventure)

Now, both motorcycles are meant to go touring, more than off-roading but a glance at the specs table above shows that the BMW G 310 GS has 20 mm more ground clearance and better suspension travel than the KTM 390 Adventure. Although, the BMW gets 41 mm USDs while the KTM gets 43 mm WP USDs. The BMW should ideally offer better comfort and confidence over bad surfaces and undulations compared to the KTM, but we shall confirm that once we test the bikes in the rear world. The BMW gets fatter tyres up front and at the rear, over the KTM.

r51v7ae

(The KTM 390 Adventure does well over tough terrain)

The 390 Adventure does get a bigger disc up front while the BMW gets a bigger disc at the rear. The BMW gets a shorter seat height at 835 mm while the KTM 390 Adventure gets a seat which is 20 mm taller. The BMW should be easier to manage for shorter riders. Both motorcycles will have similar weight but the 390 Adventure is likely to offer better range as it has a bigger fuel tank.

Features

4crsp16o

(The updated G 310 GS continues to get a digital instrument console and not a TFT unit )

Now, this is where the KTM has a distinct advantage over the BMW. To begin with, the 390 Adventure gets a more comprehensive 5-inch full-colour TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity over the simple LCD display that the G 310 GS gets. Plus, the KTM also gets a bi-directional quick-shifter along with traction control, cornering ABS and off-road mode ABS, which can selected via the toggle switches on the handlebar.

Pricing

shhrtve

(The KTM 390 Adventure is priced at ₹ 3.04 lakh, about ₹ 20,0000 more than the BMW G 310 GS)

BMW did pull a big surprise with the required correction in prices. With new colours, new headlight and an updated BS6 engine, the BMW G 310 GS was priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh, which is ₹ 64,000 cheaper than the BS4 model. The pricing does make the Beemer more desirable, but for a premium of just ₹ 20,000, the KTM 390 Adventure offers more features and better performance. At least on the road! Plus, KTM has a much wider network of sales and service touch points than BMW. So, if you do go touring and have a break down, it is going to be easier to repair the KTM than the BMW.

