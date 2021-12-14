2022 MINI Cooper S Electric Images Leaked

The MINI Cooper has always been loved for its quirky design and the upcoming MINI Cooper S electric retains that character. Well! At least that's what the latest leaked images from China suggest. These images have been doing rounds on the internet for the last couple of days and beside the white MINI EV, you can also see the prototype test mule wrapped in camouflage.

Also Read: BMW Group To Launch Three Premium EVs In India In H2 2022

The MINI Cooper SE electric retains the brand's quirky design language.

The Cooper S is finished in green and the traditional dual exhaust tips mounted in the middle, quite obviously, have been ditched. The white body fibre on the radiator grille area leaves us in no doubt of it being a MINI and the face is quite familiar sporting the big and round circles of the headlights, but the lower lights have been removed to give the bumper a simplified look. Well the face still doesn't look alien to us, but it's the rear which has completely surprised us. The rear end looks much wider and the taillights gets a completely new-shape. A thick black bar runs the he entire width of the tailgate and incorporates the 'Cooper S' lettering. If that's not camouflage, the Mini logo has a dark look at both the front and rear of the prototype. The vehicle appears to have the full production body and lights since it even boasts a rear-view camera hanging from underneath that bar.

Also Read: MINI Cooper SE Electric Car Teased For India, Launch Soon

The cabin of the MINI Cooper SE Electric looks quite minimalistic.

The cabin of the new MINI Cooper S electric looks even more futuristic and simplified. It digital instrument cluster has been given a miss, but it does get a head-up display. Taking centre stage is the big circular touchscreen. It does get a few conventional controls mounted below the air vents to provide quick access to the climate settings. The company has already started accepting pre-bookings for the model for a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. Going by the global-spec model, the MINI Cooper SE packs an electric motor that develops 181 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque. Power comes from the 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a range of 270 km on a single charge. The electric hatchback can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 150 kmph. Compared to the petrol model, the electric version is about 145 kg heavier.

Image Source: Motor1.Com and Motoring File