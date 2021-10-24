MINI Cooper SE Electric Car Teased For India, Launch Soon

MINI India has dropped the teaser for the Cooper SE on its social media, the brand's first fully electric car that will arrive in the country soon. The model has also been listed on the MINI India website with the 'Coming Soon' tag. The all-electric MINI Cooper SE was first introduced globally in 2019. It will technically be the first fully electric model to go on sale in the BMW India Group. As the name suggests, the Cooper SE is based on the MINI 3-Door but packs an electric motor and battery, and looks nearly identical to the petrol-powered version, barring the obvious changes. There's no word on the launch timeline yet but we expect the luxury electric hatchback to arrive in a few weeks.

Also Read: All-Electric 2020 MINI Cooper SE Unveiled

The 2020 MINI Cooper SE shares its underpinnings with the BMW i3 that was first introduced in 2013

The key visual differences on the MINI Cooper SE include the blank front grille that carries the chrome surround and a new 'E' badge replacing the 'S' lettering. The model also comes with the quirky new alloy wheels. The traditional fuel lid covers the charging socket. All the trademark design elements have been retained including the round headlamps with the LED DRLs, Union Jack themed LED taillights, round ORVMs, and that familiar silhouette. What you do miss though are the exhaust tips over the standard model. The cabin has been carried over from the standard MINI Cooper 3-Door. Expect the circular centre console housing the touchscreen infotainment system. There's also the familiar MINI multi-function steering wheel and digital console.

The cabin is carried over from the standard MINI Cooper but gets yellow highlights to denote its EV nature

With respect to power, the MINI Cooper SE will use a single electric motor that develops 181 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque. The motor powers the front wheels and draws power from a 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric hatchback can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 150 kmph. With respect to the range, the Cooper SE promises 235-270 km (WLTP cycle) in a single charge. Compared to the petrol model, the electric version is about 145 kg heavier.

Also Read: 2021 MINI Cooper S Hatch And Convertible Facelift Review

The MINI Cooper SE can charge up to 80% in 35 minutes with a 50 kW fast charger

MINI says the Cooper SE can charge up to 80 per cent in two and a half hours using an 11 kW charger, while a full charge will take about three hours. A faster 50 kW charger will reduce the charging time to just 35 minutes. The standard MINI 3-Door is priced from Rs. 38 lakh and the upcoming MINI Cooper SE can easily command a price tag of around Rs. 50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model will arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be the most affordable luxury electric vehicle to go on sale when compared to the Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and the Audi e-tron range.