New Mini John Cooper Works To Be Showcased At 24 Hours of Nurburgring

Mini will race the camouflaged new-gen John Cooper Works (JCW) at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring on June 1, while a full reveal is scheduled for later in the year
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The new-gen Mini John Cooper Works will participate in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring.
  • The new Mini JCW is expected to pack 201 bhp in petrol and 250 bhp in EV versions.
  • Mini will fully reveal the JCW models towards the end of the year.

Mini has now announced that a camouflaged version of the new-generation Mini JCW will be making its debut on June 1, 2024, at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring ahead of its full reveal later this year.

 

Also Read: BMW Recalls Mini Cooper SE Over High Voltage Battery Defect

MINI John Cooper Works 2

Mini hasn’t released much information on what goes under the bonnet of the new John Cooper Works models but we know that the hot hatch will arrive with petrol and electric powertrains. Speculations suggest that the electric JCW will pack up to 250 bhp, while the petrol JCW will offer about 201 bhp on tap. The latter is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder engine.


Mini has previewed the John Cooper Works model in camouflage in the latest images. The camouflage is created by the Mini Design Team and pays homage to the iconic red and white colours used for classic Minis in motorsports in the 1960s. The “37” logo commemorates the history win of the Mini Cooper S at the 1964 Rallye Monte Carlo 60 years ago. 

 

Also Read: Mini Aceman EV Unveiled At Auto Shanghai 2024

MINI John Cooper Works 3

The new Mini John Cooper Works #317 car will compete in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring under the private racing team from Nürburg - Bulldog Racing. It will compete in the SP 3T category. The race-spec car has been dubbed the “Mini John Cooper Works PRO.” There will be a second entry in the form of a black Mini John Cooper Works #474 with a manual transmission in the VT-2 category. Mini aims to showcase the longevity and reliability of its cars in the endurance racing competition.

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW i4, 4 Series Gran Coupe Revealed; Receive Minor Updates


The new generation Mini JCW will be fully revealed towards the end of the year, which should put it into series production in 2025. Expect the JCW models to arrive in India sometime next year. 


 

